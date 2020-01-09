PrimaLuceLab to develop the first radio interferometer accessible to schools, universities, scientific museums and groups of enthusiasts

Radio2Space – the brand of professional compact radio telescopes developed for radio astronomy and satellite communications by PrimaLuceLab, an innovative SME born in the Pordenone Technology Center (Italy).

Radio2Space SPIDER radio telescopes for radio astronomy (named in honor of the first manned LEM flight during the Apollo 9 mission) are already in use at research institutes and universities all over the world, allowing them to perform research and space exploration with an instrument that works just like a professional radio telescope but is more compact, affordable and easy to use.

Now PrimaLuceLab presents the first radio interferometry system that allows simultaneous use of multiple compact radio telescopes, obtaining a level of performance comparable to that of much larger antennas but at lower costs. Radio interferometry, until now was only available to professional researchers – the same technique used to “photograph” the black hole in the center of the M87 galaxy by the Event Horizon Telescope, released to the public in April 2019! Other examples of radio interferometers are the Very Large Array in New Mexico (USA) or the Atacama Large Millimeter Array in Chile.

“With this project”, says Filippo Bradaschia, co-founder of PrimaLuceLab together with designer Omar Cauz, ”we will bring professional technology within reach of educational and research institutions that do not have millionaire budgets but want to explore the Universe with easy to use, high performance instruments, even during the daytime and in bad weather conditions”.

The first Radio2Space interferometer will be installed near Dubai at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology where PrimaLuceLab has already installed 3 SPIDER 500A radio telescopes, each with a diameter of 5 meters, which will later be updated with the new radio interferometry technology.

Source: Radio2Space