Artisanal Mining Grand Challenge

Conservation X Labs (www.conservationxlabs.com) and a global coalition of partners is awarding $750,000 for bold, scaleable innovations that revolutionize the artisanal mining sector.

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) is a critical source of livelihood for an estimated 40+ million people worldwide. While ASM generates wealth in developing countries, ASM practices can cause habitat loss, species’ population decline, poor water quality, hydrological changes, and negative human health & livelihood impacts. Mining is among the most significant drivers of deforestation in the world’s tropical forests, a leading cause of global biodiversity loss.

While defined differently across countries, ASM generally refers to mining operations with predominantly simplified forms of exploration, extraction, processing, and transportation. These operations are often labor intensive, low-tech, receive limited investment, and require less expertise than medium and large-scale mining operations. ASM operations can be formal or informal, legal or illegal.

The global demand for materials—such as gold, rare earth metals, conflict minerals (tin, tantalum, and tungsten), cobalt, and colored gemstones—continues to grow exponentially due to society’s increasing appetite for consumer electronics and jewelry. These materials enter global supply chains through both ASM and large-scale/industrial mining operations. However, ASM is a significant source of many critical minerals and metals. Globally, ASM supplies 15-20% of diamonds, 15-20% of gold, and 70-80% of colored gemstones. Twenty-percent of the global cobalt supply is acquired through ASM. Demand for cobalt is projected to increase substantially as societal demands grow for lithium-ion batteries, which require cobalt, to power our everyday lives.

Because ASM is a huge industry with a widespread impact, many different kinds of innovations can create a positive change. CXL encourages applicants to think outside the box and to embrace novel, ambitious ideas.

Solutions that utilize or deploy artificial intelligence (AI), including machine learning, to address ASM in any of the Sub-Challenge categories may be eligible to receive the Microsoft AI for Earth Award.

The Global Data Sub-Challenge seeks solutions that measure the environmental and social impacts of ASM and equip people with tools to improve the environmental and social outcomes of ASM practices.

The Reform Supply Chains Sub-Challenge seeks innovations that significantly reduce the social and environmental costs of commodities sourced through ASM, downstream from the ASM sites.

The Prevent, Remediate, Restore Sub-Challenge seeks breakthrough innovations that are implemented at ASM sites to prevent, remediate, or restore impacts from ASM to water, hydrology, land, biodiversity, human health, and/or ecosystems.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Source: artisanalminingchallenge.com