By 2024, you’re more likely to talk to chatbots than human employees… and not even know it

Can talking to a machine feel as realistic as talking to a human? It already started to and is expected to become an even more natural communication, according to studies.

Like it or not, you’ve most likely had at least one conversation with a chatbot this week, maybe even without realizing it. How is that possible? Well, if you have heard or read the “how may I help you?” question this week, it was most likely coming from a chatbot because they are now all over the customer service landscape. Why? Because chatbots have now become one of the most popular digital interfaces for consumers to interact with all brands. In fact, they are now so popular that over 1.4 billion people are now using them on a regular basis for multiple reasons.

Over the last decade, thanks to technological advancements, chatbots have evolved to be the solution for the customer engagement issue that companies used to deal with. They can now provide customers with support for basic, or even more complicated, questions or problems. Now, with all consumers turning to mobiles, tablets, and computers to interact with brands, it comes as no surprise that the age of hype about chatbots is here.

For example, over 60% of Millennial customers already use chatbots regularly to purchase products or services. Moreover, by 2021, experts believe that 85% of customer interaction will be automated and handled without human employees.

Can chatbots conversate like humans?

Well, according to a 2019 study from an international research team, chatbots can communicate even more successfully when they are allowed to hide their non-human identities. The experiment carried out by the team of scientists aimed to find out whether or not communication and cooperation between humans and machines are different if the machine pretends to be a human.

Let’s face it, you can tell it from a thousand miles away that Siri, Alexa or Google are only machines only by listening to their artificial voices. So, this leaves no room for doubt that you are talking to a robot instead of a real person, right?

Yet, if those voices would sound more like real human voices, would you still be able to know that you are talking to a robot? The latest technological advancements that perfectly blend AI and realistic human voices can be a real game-changer by helping bots pass themselves off as humans.

Now, although this is impressive and great evidence of how technology is evolving, it did lead to a question of ethical matters. Should it be obligatory for humans to know that they are talking to a robot? And, this is rather important since previous studies have shown that humans are often hesitant to cooperate with a machine for their problems. So, if they don’t notice that there is a robot helping them will that make the cooperation more successful?

In a recent study published in Nature Machine Intelligence, the research team carried out an experiment in which they analyzed the interaction of 700 participants with human or artificial partners in a game. The main purpose of the game was for the player to act either egotistically by exploiting the other player or work together with the partner which will bring advantages to both sides.

However, scientists provided the participants with false information regarding their partners. While to those participants playing with a bot, they told that they are playing with a human, to those playing with a human partner told that their partner is a bot. This allowed scientists to analyze the attitudes of the participants towards a bot partner compared to a human partner.

The result of the experiment was that bots impersonating humans had more success in convincing the participants to collaborate with them in the game. However, as soon as their identity was developed, scientists observed that the cooperation rates decreased. The conclusion of the experiment was the fact that chatbots can have a more successful collaboration with humans as long as they are allowed to masquerade as humans.

Chatbots getting similar to humans

Although technology is still far from making chatbots look like humans, the latest technological breakthroughs did allow us to make chatbots sound and think more like a human than a machine. Hence, this led to helping chatbots being able to make conversations feel more realistic.

One great example of how this was possible is the Xiaolce chatbot from Microsoft in China which seems to have the capability to have more natural communication with humans. Thanks to the new technology called “Full Duplex Voice Sense” incorporated in the Xiaolce chatbots, the machines allow two-way communication. If we would compare this to older versions of chatbots like Alexa, Xiaolce is rather a telephone than a walkie-talkie.

What is different? The experts explain” Using machine learning, advanced chatbots get educated on how people talk and how to answer to whatever humans ask them by replicating what they have learned.” Now, with such an advancement in chatbots which led to this conversational experience, they have many uses these days from helping us find information to ordering products online, act as our personal assistants, and helping with every query we might have.

But, make no mistake, the evolvement of chatbots is far from stopping here. Voice-based bots, AI-powered chatbots, and emotionally intelligent bots are only a few of the chatbot trends expected by experts to take over the tech scene over the next few years.

The concept of using human language in interaction with machines isn’t new. In fact, it first aroused in the early ‘50s. Yet, this idea that seemed a science-fiction scenario in the past has now become normality as humans made a huge step in interacting with machines. And, we can only expect chatbots to get more intelligent and more and more people to use them on a regular basis.