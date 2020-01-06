The real ghost hunters – scientists are trying to prevent ghost nets from killing turtles

Majority of the world’s fishing is done with nets. These huge plastic devices allow catching thousands of tonnes of fish, which can then feed thousands of people. However, old fishing nets are sometimes left out in the ocean, causing trouble to the marine life. Now scientists from the University of Derby say that a quick action is needed to prevent these ghost nets from causing havoc on turtles and other marine animals.

Industrial fishing nets are expensive, but they also wear out pretty quickly. Sometimes they just get lost and sometimes, sadly, they get thrown out once they are not usable anymore. These ghost nets are terrifying, because they are trapping animals, who then cannot escape and die for nothing. For 51 months scientists were looking for abandoned nets and found 752 of them in the Indian Ocean. The sad part about this is that scientists also found 131 turtles entangled in these nets, 97 % of them being olive ridley turtles. Typically nets without floats, blue in colour and with a larger mesh size cause entanglements.

Make no mistake – absolute majority of these nets were left out on purpose. It costs money to retrieve these nets and they are typically unusable at that point anyway. Also, although scientists found hundreds of them with over a hundred turtles, the estimates are between 3,400 and 12,200 turtles in the same time. And the companies that left these nets will not get fined in any way. Why? Because no one knows who left them.

Scientists think that that’s where the majority of the problem is – traceability and accountability in the fishing industry should be improved. Manufacturers of fishing nets should work together with institutions to establish a network that allows tracing these nets and fining these people who abandon them. Also, convenient places to dump old nets should be established so that it would be easy and free to discard them for recycling. Finally, Blockchain technology could be used to improve traceability of these nets so that they could at least be collected.

Martin Stelfox, one of the authors of the study, said: “While our solutions must be realistic and workable, they could, if implemented, reduce the amount of fishing equipment which is lost in the ocean and could help encourage better reporting of gear which is lost. That could, in turn, lead to fewer turtles dying after becoming entangled in ghost nets in the ocean”.

Fishing is already rather damaging for the environment. Fisheries may be exhausted if these industries are not properly regulated. However, we have to work on reducing the overall environmental impact too – ships have to pollute less and old fishing nets should be recycled.

Source: University of Derby