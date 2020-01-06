Occupational therapy helps dementia sufferers to stay more active

Occupational therapy is a type of intervention, aimed at restoring person’s abilities to partake in certain activities. It is applied to various disabilities and helps people regain or create an opportunity to do what they want to do. A new study from the University of Queensland revealed that occupational therapy can be extremely useful for helping dementia patients at home.

This is quite a complex subject. People who are now living with dementia once were healthy individuals, able to complete their everyday tasks, such as showering, shopping, cleaning and cooking. This debilitating disease, commonly caused by Alzheimer’s, gradually removes their abilities. Can you recreate them without some sort of neurological miracle? The reasons why these people are not able to partake in certain tasks do not disappear with time, wo what can we do?

Scientists now reviewed 15 studies from all over the world, which tested the effects of occupational therapy for dementia sufferers and their families. The study revealed a whole range of benefits of the occupational therapy in this application. For example, it reduced repetitive questioning by the patient and improved working conditions of the carer. Most importantly, it allowed people with dementia to at least partake in everyday tasks that they were once able to complete by themselves. Sally Bennett, one of the authors of the study, said: “Occupational therapists help people with dementia and their carers find new ways of doing things, which allows them to still do activities they enjoy, to make changes to the environment which facilitate their participation, and by reducing the stresses they might be experiencing”.

These tasks included simple things like having a shower or cleaning the house. And more complex ones like gardening or going out to the city. Of course, occupational therapy does not restore normal neuron connections. Instead, it helps people adapt to their changing cognitive abilities and reduced memory capacity. On the other hand, at the same time this provides a bit of a mental exercise, which is always good for people with dementia. Finally, occupational therapy helps carers as well, who are able to do more with the people they care about.

Occupational therapy is very useful and when applied professionally can restore at least a bit of the lost quality of life. As population is ageing rapidly, we will need more and more ways to take care of dementia patients efficiently. Hopefully this is one of the ways of doing it better.

Source: University of Queensland