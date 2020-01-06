Men think they are excellent liars, women – not so much

Get caught lying once and no one will believe you ever again. That is a problem that every liar faces at least once in their lifetime. Unless they never get caught. Scientists from the University of Portsmouth found that men much more often consider themselves to be great liars than women.

Who is a good liar? Well, someone who can improvise quickly and not get caught. It requires a great deal of emotional intellect, enginuity and confidence. You have to look like you believe your own lie. And it turns out that men believe that they are great liars that are difficult to catch.

Scientists surveyed 194 people with an average age of 39. 97 of them were men and 97 were women. Scientists were asking various different questions about lying. For example, participants had to reveal whether they tried deceiving someone in the past 24 hours. They also had to tell how they prefer telling lies, whether they do it face-to-face or over electronic means of communication only, and how well they lie. Researchers wanted to find a difference between the two genders and they certainly found them.

Men are more than twice as likely to consider themselves great liars who get away without being called out. Furthermore, the better someone thinks they are at lying, the more lies they’ll tell. Participants said that there are ways to be better at lying. For example, you have to make sure your lies are pretty close to the truth. You also have to limit the information you are providing – the less details there are, the smaller the chances for a mistake.

Interestingly, people prefer lying face-to-face, which is a bit odd. It is probably because direct interaction allows observing the reaction of the person being deceived. This allows judging the success of the lie. The next most common mediums for lying are text messages, phone calls and emails. Interestingly, social media takes the last spot on this list.

Dr Brianna Verigin, lead author of the study, said: “Prolific liars rely on a great deal on being good with words, weaving their lies into truths, so it becomes hard for others to distinguish the difference, and they’re also better than most at hiding lies within apparently simple, clear stories which are harder for others to doubt”.

The good news is that most people do not lie every day. In fact, most lies are told by the biggest deceivers who consider themselves to be the expert liars. Previous studies have shown that they are also the most likely to get caught. Also, it is nice to know that most of those lies are actually “white lies” that have little to no consequences to people being deceived.

It is always better to say the truth. This way you preserve your own image and practice honesty. At the end of the day, honest people always win and are more likable.

Source: University of Portsmouth