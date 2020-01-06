e-2008 – Peugeot’s first fully electric SUV is heading to the road

Peugeot has been making cars since 1889 – that’s a long time. In fact, Peugeot’s first car was powered by a steam engine and had only three wheels. A lot of time has passed and now Peugeot is getting ready to release its first fully electric SUV ever – the e-2008 SUV.

Peugeot 2008 SUV can be purchased with several different powertrains. First of all, of course, it can be petrol – buyers can choose from 100 and 130 hp options with a 6 speed manual or an 8 speed automatic transmission. You can still get a diesel as well in a form of a 1.5 litre BlueHDi, but it only comes with a 6 speed manual gearbox. But we are not interested in these old fashioned powertrains, are we? Let’s see what Peugeot’s new e-2008 SUV can do.

And it can do quite a lot. Electric version of the 2008 SUV has a 50 kWh battery coupled to a 136hp motor. Of course, the most important question is the range – on the combined WLTP cycle this car should do 331.5 km on a single charge. You can monitor the condition of the battery as well as some other parameters of the car via a mobile app. And you can charge it from a home socket (2.3 kW) in 24 hours, in a 7 kW charging station in 7.5 hours or in a quick charging station of up to 100 kw in just 30 minutes (80 % charge).

Peugeot e-2008 SUV features 3 driving modes (Sport, Normal and Eco) and two regenerative braking settings (Moderate and Increased). It has a blocked-off body coloured chequered front grille with gloss black edging trim and a bunch of e badges. Because, of course, you don’t want other people to think you are driving something ICE-powered.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We are all immensely proud of the new models we have coming up in the next few years. The SUV market is incredibly popular, but we have full confidence in our all-new 2008 range and extremely excited to see driver’s reactions to all powertrain variants, especially the e-2008, once they hit the roads of the UK”.

Of course, petrol and diesel powertrains are still very much relevant and are likely to make up the majority of the sales for this little car. Electric car is significantly more expensive – we are talking over a third of the standard price. However, due to strict regulation and new trends in the market, electric cars are going to be more and more popular every year. In fact, compact SUVs are also gaining popularity, which leaves no doubt – e-2008 SUV is one of the most important cars Peugeot has recently produced.

Source: Peugeot