Donkeys actually prefer living in hot climate zones

Donkeys used to be a cheap kind of transportation – much cheaper than horses. However, nowadays in the West donkeys are seen more as pets and so people are more interested in their wellbeing. Now scientists from the University of Portsmouth found that this animal, commonly associated with Christmas, likes hot weather better.

Although for us donkeys are more like pets, in a large portion of the world they are still used as working animals. And there is nothing wrong with that. Although they are much smaller and not as strong as horses, they are relatively tough and enduring. Interestingly, they are sometimes used as guarding animals. For whatever evolutionary reason they really hate wolves and coyotes. While other animals, such as sheep, run away from predators, donkeys rush to the site and stomp on unwanted guests.

Scientists now studied a total of 130 donkeys and mules in two locations in Southern Spain. All of these animals were healthy and not used for work. They were well fed and had a shelter that they could use freely. Scientists monitored them over a period of seven weeks and paid attention to the weather conditions. For example, during the study period the temperature ranged from 14 to 37° C. Scientists recorded wind speed, light levels, rainfall, insect density and harassment levels as well. They found that donkeys enjoyed the sunshine and warmth for longer than mules and were less likely to seek shelter from the heat and sunlight. And it is not just a stand-alone fact – scientists have an explanation.

Donkeys are a species, while mules are actually a hybrid between donkeys and horses. Mules are even more enduring and slightly stronger, but do not like hot weather nearly as much as donkeys. Therefore, the answer is the horsy part of the animal. “Horses are more adapted to cold conditions, and our previous research has shown that donkeys seek shelter far more often than horses in cold, wet conditions. As a hybrid, mules often display attributes that are a mixture of both species, such as their winter hair coat growth”, Dr Leanne Proops, one of the authors of the study, explained.

As other hybrid species, mules cannot breed and produce offspring. This doesn’t bother people who grow them, but it does limit their possibilities to adapt to different climates. Meanwhile donkey do prefer hotter climates but do not have much of a problem of staying in medium to colder climate zones. As long as they have a shelter to hide and are not overworked.

Why is this important? Well, this is as important as news about care of dogs or cats. You would be interested in knowing new tips about how to make your dog happier. This is the same kind of news, just about a different kind of pet.

Source: University of Portsmouth