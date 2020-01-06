3 ways how vertebrates got a stronger vision

Vertebrates – from humans to fish – have pretty good vision. We can see even the smallest detail and pretty much orient ourselves using vision alone. However, this requires thick retinas and an energy-intensive process, which needs a strong supply of oxygen. Now a team of scientists led by the University of Aarhus and the University of Liverpool found out how we get the oxygen we need for our vision.

Thick retinas are needed for our impressive sight, but they need a lot of oxygen to work. There is web of blood vessels just behind the retina, but it is barely enough to provide enough oxygen for this system. How can it be? Well, scientists set out to see how did the evolution shape the oxygen supply into the eyes of vertebrates. They mapped eyes of 87 animal species into an evolutionary tree of life and analyzed the extinct ancestors of the current species. This allowed identifying three distinct physiological mechanisms for retinal oxygen supply, which lead to improved eyesight:

1st mechanism involved mutations of haemoglobin that allow delivering blood with a higher concentration of oxygen. Although this mechanism has been lost several times, it is present in many fishes today;

2nd mechanism – instead of delivering the oxygen behind the retina, blood supplies it from the front;

3rd mechanism – blood supplies oxygen directly into the retina, which has a disadvantage of obstructing the light path to the retinal photoreceptor cells.

Scientists used high-frequency ultrasound, micro-computerised tomography and magnetic resonance imaging techniques to research different mechanisms of blood supply in the eyes of vertebrates. These results are a good example of evolutionary adaptation. Once a stronger eyesight became needed, physiology changed to allow eyes to develop into another level.

Michael Berenbrink, one of the senior authors of the study, said: “Our conclusions are supported by some natural knockouts, such as Antarctic icefishes, which have lost haemoglobin in their blood and evolved a supplemental retinal oxygen supply mechanism of pre-retinal capillaries, or Mexican cavefishes, which have rudimentary eyes and consequently get by with haemoglobins that are less efficient for retinal oxygen supply”.

The ways of evolution are hard to predict, but at the same time they are mostly driven by one factor – the environment. Although the eyesight of vertebrates is certainly impressive, some of them are completely blind. Why? Because they live in complete darkness where vision is simply unnecessary energy expense.

Source: University of Liverpool