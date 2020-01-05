Radical new implants could fix small joints damaged by osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a disease, characterized by the breakdown of joint cartilage and underlying bone. It typically affects hands, but can also damage feet, spine, and the large weight-bearing joints. Small joints in hands are difficult to repair, but now scientists at the University of Twente have developed a radically new implant, which does not even require invasive surgery.

Typically joint implants require quite an invasive procedure, which is painful and results in a long recovery process. However, small joints are especially difficult to treat. But now scientists created a radically new approach, which is centred around a polymer-based material, which helps preserving the healthy bone and tissue, while also providing more benefits than currently employed techniques.

Osteoarthritis typically affects older people more. As our population is ageing, it is likely to become a bigger and bigger problem. However, ageing is not the only cause of concern in terms of public health. People are using smart devices nowadays and they somehow stress our joints in unusual ways, which increased the number of people diagnosed with osteoarthritis at a very young age. We already have and use implants, but they are less than ideal.

Current implants require a hugely invasive procedure and sacrifice of otherwise healthy bone and cartilage. They also do not restore the full mobility and can cause a load of discomfort for the patient. But the new procedure is nothing like that.

This new procedure allows pretty much injecting the implant in a minimally invasive procedure. The new research consortium APRICOT, compromising seven European partner institutions from the UK, Germany, Sweden, developed this polymer-based material, which restores the mobility and preserves existing tissues. Scientists say that it works like a pillow for your bones. Bart Verkerke, one of the scientists of this project, explained: “The implant acts as a kind of ‘pillow’ for the affected joint, resembling a dried apricot – hence the acronym APRICOT. Restoring the natural range of motion of finger joints, APRICOT goes beyond current implant solutions, helping patients return to their normal day-to-day lives”.

Scientists say that this technology could have a huge impact on today’s society. It could provide an opportunity for people suffering from osteoarthritis to get a relatively quick relief, which works for a long time. And because the procedure is virtually non-invasive, the recovery time is very short. This could help people to return to work very quickly and avoid discomfort in their normal everyday lives.

Source: University of Twente