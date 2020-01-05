New study identifies the gene, which is probably the key to Alzheimer’s disease

The apolipoprotein ꜫ4 gene has been associated with Alzheimer’s disease long time ago. People that carry this APOE ꜫ4 gene are at a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, because it triggers the accumulation of neurotoxic amyloid plaques in the brain. Now scientists at the McGill University found that this gene actually plays even a bigger role in the development of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of age-related dementia and one of the most common causes of deaths in today’s world. It is going to become even a bigger problem as the population is ageing. Its mechanism, as far as we understand it today, relies on accumulation of two neurotoxins – amyloid plaques and tau tangles. And the APOE ꜫ4 gene has been associated with amyloid plaques, but not the tau tangles. Although there were some studies highlighting the potential link to this protein, which aggregates in the brain, disturbing the connection between separate neurons, none of them produces conclusive results.

Now scientists analysed two separate groups of patients that together make up 500 individuals. Various tests were carried out and a huge pool of data was analysed, which included MRIs and PET scans. Scientists were able to establish a clear association between the APOE ꜫ4 gene and tau tangles. In the most basic terms, those people that carry APOE ꜫ4 gene typically accumulate more of tau tangles in their brain. This remained true even after accounting for various factors, including the aggregation of amyloid plaques. This will have great implications for our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and its progression.

So far APOE ꜫ4 gene was identified as one of the major risk factors for the Alzheimer’s disease. Now it seems like it plays a much bigger role – it could be the central pillar of Alzheimer’s disease because of its role in both amyloid plaques and tau tangles. This also proves that the APOE ꜫ4 gene is very significant even in the beginning of the progression of the Alzheimer’s disease. Joseph Therriault, one of the authors of the paper, said: “Our paper is an important step forward because we provide evidence that the substantial increased risk of developing dementia conferred by APOE ꜫ4 genotype is related to both of the hallmark pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease”.

Dementia affects over 50 million people in the world with 10 million new cases every year. This statistic is going to get worse and worse and the population in the developed world is ageing rapidly. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is an incurable disease, but scientists are understanding its mechanism more and more and maybe in the near future we will have some highly effective therapies.

Source: McGill University