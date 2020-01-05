Large beaks of tufted puffins are not just for fish – they help keeping the birds cool

Tufted puffins are seabirds found throughout the North Pacific Ocean. They are easily recognizable due to their black and white colour scheme and a large beak. Which, by the way, is a very important tool for the tufted puffin – it is used to store fish to bring it to their chicks. Now scientists from McGill University and the University of California found another function of that large bill – it helps keeping the puffin cool.

It looks cool as well, but this time we are talking about temperature. You see, puffins are not very good at gliding and have to work very hard to maintain flight. They fly for a long time to gather as much fish for eating as possible, which results in a huge energy expenditure, which is translated into heat. In fact, it is estimated that puffins (as other similar birds) produce as much heat as conventional light bulbs. The problem comes as it is time to dissipate that heat – how do you cool down when your entire body is covered in feathers designed for efficient insulation?

Puffins land on water and dive to get some fish and they live in the North Pacific Ocean, which is why they need great insulation. It protects from cold, but also slows down the cooling down process, which is not great. So how do puffins cool down after a long flight? Well, that’s where that large beak helps a lot.

Scientists measured the temperature of puffin’s body after a flight. They found that within 30 minutes of landing, the temperature of the puffin beaks dropped by 5°C (from 25 to 20°C). This may not sound significant, but it is actually very important for the bird. Although the beak only accounts for up only 6% of the bird’s total surface area, it is responsible for 10-18% of total heat exchange after an intensive exercise.

Overheating is a huge problem for birds that fly long distances. Flying requires a lot of energy, which is transformed into heat. Toucans and hornbills among other species also use their large beaks to get rid of some of that excess heat. Scientists say that toucans probably do that while flying also and especially after landing. Kyle Elliott, senior author of the study, said: “Our results support the idea that body heat regulation has played a role in shaping some bird beaks. We think this also an example of exaptation, which means that an external structure is amplified to serve a new function; much in the same way the desert hare’s ears became bigger to help them cool down”.

Tufted puffins are one of three species of puffins. They are fairly abundant – there is no concern about their conservation status. They are resilient and so far do not lack food. It is interesting that they stay in northern waters where the temperature is lower, but they are perfectly adapted for this environment. So much so that overheating is a bigger concern for them than freezing.

Source: McGill University