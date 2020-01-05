How did life survive in the Snowball Earth? Scientists might have cracked the mystery

There is very little life in Arctic tundras and glaciers. However that was the situation in a big portion in the world during Ice ages. How did the life survive these difficult periods? How didn’t everything just die being cut off from any kind of sources of nutrition and oxygen?

Scientists examined the chemistry of the iron formations in the Australia, Namibia, and California to get. They selected rocks left there by the ice age, because they are representative of the conditions during that difficult period for life. By analysing these rocks scientists from the McGill University were able to estimate the amount of oxygen in the oceans around 700 million years ago. Oxygen concentration is a crucial condition for sustainability of life. Without oxygen everything dies in a massive domino chain. And scientists did find that a huge portion of the ocean was uninhabitable due to a low concentration of oxygen, but some areas, particularly where the grounded ice sheet begins to float there, became a critical source of oxygenated meltwater.

This effect, called the glacial oxygen pump, enriches water with oxygen. Air bubbles are trapped in the glacial ice are released into the water as it melts, becoming crucial supply of oxygen for various life forms, including eukaryotes. Scientists believe that this explanation answers a question that has been puzzling them for decades – how did life on Earth survive the Snowball Earth time 700 million years ago, when our planet fell into the most severe ice age in its history.

Professor Galen Halverson, one of the authors of the paper, commented: “This study actually solves two mysteries about the Snowball Earth at once. It not only provides explanation for how early animals may have survived global glaciation, but also eloquently explains the return of iron deposits in the geological record after an absence of over a billion years”.

Previous studies have hypothesized that oxygen-dependent life might have been restricted to meltwater puddles on the surface of the ice. However, now it seems that there were plenty of marine life forms as well, living in oxygen-enriched water. Furthermore, scientists think that this process of adapting to these extremely harsh conditions became one of the crucial accelerators for the evolution of life. They think that this situation enforced the diversification of various species into more complex forms. It is always the environment that is the biggest factor in the course of evolution.

The Snowball Earth is just a hypothesis, stating that 650-700 million years ago Earth’s surface became entirely or almost entirely frozen over. Scientists cannot prove these claims, but there are many evidences pointing out that it could have been the case. Regardless, that period was the most extreme climate period for our planet and life managed to survive and rise for a new time for its evolution.

Source: McGill University