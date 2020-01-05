Bottlenose dolphins are more than just social – they coordinate their cooperation

Bottlenose dolphins, the most common species of dolphins, live pretty much throughout the World’s oceans. They are very social animals, even though males usually like living alone. Females and younger individuals form groups of up to 15 animals. But do they cooperate? And how well do they do that?

There are many reasons why animals choose to be social. Living in larger groups have a huge benefit in terms of safety and food security. It also makes breeding a whole lot easier. However, living in a group does not necessarily means cooperating in a coordinated fashion. Some animals live in a group for protection but, for example, do not share food or help raising offspring. Scientists from the Kyoto University say that dolphins are not like that. Not only they do cooperate, they understand partner’s role in cooperative tasks.

Scientists knew for a long time that dolphins are keen on cooperating, but it is too difficult to really research this phenomenon. Conducting experiments with marine animals have never been easy and this is no exception. That is why scientists decided to use a rather simple rope pulling task. Two dolphins had to pull on two ropes at the same time. For a successfully completed task they were rewarded. Similar setup were previously used to study other animals, including chimpanzees, dogs, and elephants. The setting was quite simple:

at first, the first animal was sent out to the direction of the task;

then the follower was sent out;

both animals had to pull ropes in order to receive an award;

both animals had to swim together to achieve an equal pulling motion to receive the reward.

And scientists observed what they expected to see. The leading dolphin often waited for the follower. They also observed one another to make sure they can achieve synchronized swimming. Masaki Tomonaga, leader of the research team, said: “Synchronized swimming in is one of these affiliative behaviors. How social characteristics influence cooperative systems may be one of the important questions that will reveal the evolution of cooperation in mammals”.

This is how scientists can prove not only that dolphins cooperate, but that they individually observe each other’s behaviour to ensure that cooperation is coordinated and effective. This is actually observed in nature as well, where bottlenose dolphins create a bow wave to force the fish out of the water. Dolphins also recognize fishermen and cooperate with them as well.

Bottlenose dolphins are incredibly intelligent and social. Sometimes they group together with other species and seemingly invent new ways of fishing. Hopefully, this research will help changing the image of dolphins and will encourage people to put more efforts into conservation.

Source: Kyoto University