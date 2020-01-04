Scientists developed a ‘tumor-on-a-chip’ device to make drug testing more accurate

Finding a cure for cancer is a continuous process, which involves a tonne of research and trials. There will never be a single moment when miraculous drugs are discovered. Instead, a long continuous work is going to result in something that works the best. But we need tools to succeed. Now scientists have developed a ‘tumor-on-a-chip’ device, which will improve screening of potential cancer fighting drugs.

Developing cancer fighting medicine is not easy. At first, you have to identify your targets, which may be some protein on the surface on the cell or an entire process of cell mutation. Then you have to find a compound that changes the target in a beneficial way. Then, finally, you need to test the compound – at first in a lab, then on animals and then, if everything goes according to plan, in clinical trials.

Scientists recognize that this process is necessary, but it also takes a lot of time. Furthermore, it is not entirely accurate, because animals respond to drugs differently than humans, while cells on a petri dish lack 3-dimensional shape of blood vessels and cancerous tissues. That is why scientists in Japan have developed with ‘tumor-on-a-chip’ – a coin-sized device with with a 1 mm well at the center and a series of 100 µm ‘microposts’, designed to mimic the construction of blood vessels.

To use this device scientists have to put cancerous cells in the central well and blood vessel cells in the microposts. Over the period of several days these tissues connect into something that can be used to test various cancer fighting compounds. Ryuji Yokokawa, leader of the research team, said: “Due to its size and utility, we hope the new device can expedite the tests on the countless number of potential new drugs. While many questions remain, we are happy to have developed this device and have shown that three-dimensional perfused cell culture is vital for the next step in drug discovery”.

But does it really help? Of course it does. Scientists tested the device with low doses of cancer drugs. This device allows mimicking the flow of nutrients, which helps cancer cells to stay alive. Scientists found that drugs worked better in a static setting, when nutrients were flowing through the tumor cells. Other similar experiments could allow testing other drugs in a more accurate environment.

This ‘tumor-on-a-chip’ device is like a petri dish on steroids. It allows creating more complex 3-dimensional cell cultures, which are more representative of the human body. Hopefully, it will help creating and testing new drugs more efficiently.

Source: Kyoto University