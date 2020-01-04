Scientists developed a method of using cameras and AI to monitor the condition of bridges

The world works using its infrastructure, which is in a constant need of repair and maintenance. You may see a bridge as a permanent structure, but it has to be inspected rather frequently to make sure that it is ageing as predicted and maintenance doesn’t have to be conducted earlier. Now scientists at Kyoto University developed the world’s first artificial intelligence-based system for inspecting bridges.

Bridges and other infrastructure are constantly subjective to various forces that accelerate their deterioration. Cars and trucks are constantly weighing down on them, rain is seeping into the structure and wind is sometimes a very lateral force. These forces are not easy to predict and they are not constant, which is why regular check-ups are needed. Scientists now created this AI-based system, which uses cameras to detect deflection as vehicles are passing over these bridges.

The heavier the vehicles passing the bridge are, the quicker the deterioration is. This camera-based system will be able to estimate vehicle’s weight by how it is deflecting the bridge. AI will then take into account the weight of the traffic and how it is affecting the bridge over time. In essence, it will use the deflection to figure out the structural integrity of the bridge. It will be a very cheap and effective way to inspect bridges.

Currently inspections are carried out using hammer tests or simply visually. This results in inconsistencies as different specialists see different things. Human errors can also happen, which can have terrible consequences. All in all, leaving this matter in purely human hands is not the best idea, but also quite an expensive one as it required paying specialists, building scaffolding and so on.

Specialists have tried various different methods to reduce the costs of bridge inspections and maintenance. One of innovations that they’ve tried – drones. They allow not using scaffolding, which immediately makes it easier. However, it is still quite pricey and requires different kind of specialists. It also doesn’t get away with the biggest issue of human error in these inspections. The new method of using cameras and AI to analyze the loads and the stress that bridges are suspected to should provide quantitative data and reduce costs.

This method will be applied to Yatsuo Ohashi bridge in Toyama Prefecture first. Then scientists plant to introduce it in 2022. It will be a commercial AI-based product, which is likely to be used outside of Japan as well. Hopefully, it will reduce costs and make our bridges safer.

Source: Kyoto University