Peregrine Falcon in Rolls-Royce Wraith – an unbelievable embroidery in an unbelievable car

Embroidery – is an art of decorating fabric with stitches. Different colours and patterns allow creating rather intricate images, but embroidery typically requires a lot of time, skill and efforts, which is why you don’t see it much in consumer goods. For example, tale a look at this Peregrine Falcon – it is the most detailed ever single embroidery to feature in a Rolls-Royce vehicle.

The Peregrine Falcon is the fastest bird in existence. It hunts by diving from a great altitude, reaching speeds of up to 389 km/h. Due to its perceived strength, agility and power, Peregrine Falcon is a great cultural symbol in many countries where it lives. The sight of it hunting is truly unbelievable and somewhat scary, which is why people love it so much. In fact, so much that they want their Rolls-Royces feature its imagery.

This is a work of Josh Liles, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bespoke Embroidery Specialist. He and his team put in nearly 250,000 stitches over the period of over one month. The result – a very intricate and detailed image of the Peregrine Falcon. And in order to complete an image this complex the team needed to take a good look at the bird.

Liles said: “The design required hours of observation of a Peregrine Falcon – we needed to understand the musculature, the movement, the shading of the feathers. We wanted the bird to adopt an alert and predatory stance. We created multiple iterations of the embroidery – the direction, length and spacing of the stitch can have a great impact on the final image. We purposefully shaped the beak and angled the eye to create a sense of aggression”.

That kind of a special embroidery has to be put in a special car. This Peregrine Falcon landed on the roof lining of the Rolls-Royce Wraith. It is embroidered into leather, which is especially difficult to do without distorting and wrinkling the material. The car itself is painted in Bala Blue and Andalusian White and has a hand-painted Arctic White coachline. The Peregrine Falcon motifs continue throughout the car – you can see shapes of a wing both on the outside and on the inside. This creates a very special, unique car, which will make its owner feel special. And, of course, it brings pride to Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective team.

Rolls-Royce doesn’t make many cars – it is not a volume production company. This is why it can spend more time on each car to make it unique and personalized to each customer’s taste. Rolls-Royce Wraith is a luxury GT coupe, which starts from 320 thousand U.S. dollars, but that kind of customizations will drive the price way up.

Source: Rolls-Royce