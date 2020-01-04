More art than means of transportations – interior of this Rolls-Royce Phantom became a garden of roses

You don’t just buy a Rolls-Royce – you commission it. And that’s because you can customize that sort of cars to fit your taste very precisely. For example, this Stockholm-based entrepreneur really loves flowers – two of his four kids are named after flowers. And so he challenged the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective to create a car interior that would reflect that passion. And boy, did they deliver.

If you want a floral interior, Rolls-Royce are the people to ask. Rolls-Royce has a very impressive garden, which includes the Phantom Rose – this breed of flowers is grown only here and was bred specially for Rolls-Royce. This garden became the inspiration for this unique interior for the Rolls-Royce Phantom that will be going to Stockholm.

Ieuan Hatherall, a Bespoke Designer for Rolls-Royce, created this interior. The Phantom Rose is illustrated in varying stages of maturity in here – from bud to full bloom. You will first see the satin embroidery on the inside of the rear doors – it is likely that the owner of this car will travel exclusively on the rear seat. Then you will encounter the full image on the ceiling of the car, which is striking in its lightness, elegance and craftsmanship. The ceiling will look especially good when the marque’s fabled starlight headliner is on – it will look like there are thousands of stars in the background of those roses.

The theme obviously continues in the front. Here you will be surprised to see the embroidery in a sort of an untraditional location – the dashboard. This surface usually looks hard and cold, but now it is all flowery and inviting. There is an illusion of sitting in a garden. And if you look closely, you will notice an unprecedented amount of detail. For example, there are some butterflied that are also stitched out, but look so detailed they might as well fly away.

The exterior of this million stitch Phantom is the Peacock Blue, which is a very dart and rich colour. It contrasts and compliments those images of flowers on the inside. Overall, it is just a nice custom design that will make this Rolls-Royce Phantom completely unique.

Torsten Müller Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “The Rose Phantom is a stunning iteration of a contemporary Rolls-Royce. Our extraordinary craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce have achieved, with this car, something which can only be described as sublime”.

Rolls-Royce allows for that level of customization, but, of course, you will have to have deep pockets to even think about something like this. A standard Rolls-Royce Phantom starts from around 450 thousands U.S. dollars, or more, if your country imposes strong taxes on imported luxury goods.

Source: Rolls-Royce