Breast cancer patients are turning to Instagram for emotional and informational support

We always here a lot of bad things about social media. And it can be quite damaging – it robs us of our time, influences our perception of beauty, agitates us with a lot of radicalized worldviews and so on. However, this time we will tell you something positive about social media. Scientists from Melbourne’s RMIT University and Chicago’s Loyola University found that patients of breast cancer turn to Instagram for both emotional support and information sharing.

Going through cancer is not easy. And it will never be. However, social media can help at least a little bit. Scientists analyzed behaviour of 18 women with breast cancer. They focused on their Instagram posts, analysing them from the perspective of emotional aid as well as a platform for sharing information. Researchers found that women use Instagram to tell stories about how their treatment is going. They were telling about different procedures and what was happening to their bodies. Most importantly, they found many other voices that helped creating a sense of community, which is good for sharing information and tips.

While there is plenty of information about breast cancer and its treatment online, you can never top good tips from people who are actually going through it. Cancer patients are able to share many of the hidden aspects of treatment, which is both educational and raises awareness. For example, one woman was telling about being cancer free and still needing to do iron infusions and very common checkups. This information is very useful for other people that are dealing with the same condition.

Instagram is especially suitable for that kind of thing because it is instant, allowing to share experiences as they happen. It is also very easy – all you need is a phone and you can start creating small clips anywhere anytime. You don’t even need to type anything. Finally, it is very visual, which is very helpful when sharing information that is related to our physical bodies.

However, emotional side of things is as important for these women. Dr Lauren Gurrieri, co-author of the study, said: “It highlights how visual storytelling on Instagram is filling a gap which currently exists in the health care system, and contributing to the well-being of patients, survivors and society in general”.

Social media is not all bad. It is more of a tool – a hammer can help you build a house or it can smack your thumb. It is all about how you use it and how well you understand it. It can provide a good sense of community and become a source of useful information.

