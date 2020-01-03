People are trusting virtual assistants way too much

Virtual assistants are everywhere nowadays. But have you ever wondered why? They are pretty much free or very cheap and why companies would invest billions of dollars into developing them? Well, they are here to gather data and help companies sell you stuff. And still, people trust them way too much.

It is all about our tendency to anthropomorphize virtual assistants as people. There are things you would say to a person that you should not tell a huge corporation. It is your private life so treat it that way. Every single one of those popular virtual assistants are connected to the company that sold it to you. And a lot of them are always listening, even when you didn’t press any button to allow them that.

Scientists from the University of Waterloo gathered a group of 10 men and 10 women and invited them to interact with three conversational agents, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Then scientists interviewed these people and asked them about personalities of these assistants. Unsurprisingly, human characteristics were assigned to these pieces of software – Siri was seen as disingenuous and cunning, while Alexa was viewed as genuine and caring. Not only that, but participants of this study knew some physical characteristics of these assistants as well. For example, Siri was commonly described as being of average height, fashion-forward, short haired, blond, rarely wearing glasses. Of course, some participants had different ideas – they said Siri is dark-haired, typically not wearing bright colours.

But none of it matters, right? Well, while Siri was seen as disingenuous others seemed more serious about their function. Those physical characteristics that also had nothing to do with the reality, were also sometimes positive and sometimes negative. People like these assistants as people and think that some are better, more honest than others.

Anastasia Kuzminykh, one of the authors of the study, commented: “This is a window into the way of thinking, and unfortunately, there are a lot of biases. How an agent is perceived impacts how it’s accepted and how people interact with it; how much people trust it, how much people talk to it, and the way people talk to it”.

Is there any advice you can take from this? Well, keep your private information private. And rethink your ideas about virtual assistants. They are not people. Also, they are not here for you – you are not the owner nor a master. They are here for their creators. They are here to collect data.

Source: University of Waterloo