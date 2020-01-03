Caffeine could protect you from obesity – it does work with rats

Many of us start our day with a good dose of caffeine. It gives us an instant energy boost and wakes us up. But did you know that caffeine could have other advantages? Scientists found that at least in rats it offsets some health risks of diets high in fat and sugar.

You know that are the risks associated with a diet rich in fat and sugar – gaining an excess weight, heart disease and diabetes to name a few. But now scientists from the University of Illinois conducted a study with lab rats and found that caffeine may offset some of these risks. However, it is important to note that the caffeine of choice in this case came from mate tea and not coffee. While coffee has 30-300 milligrams of caffeine per cup, mate tea has 65-130 milligrams.

Some rats in this study consumed regular mate or other sources of caffeine , others – decaffeinated version of the drink. All of them were also on an incredibly unhealthy diet of 40% fat, 45% carbohydrate and 15% protein. Scientists found that rats that ingested caffeine from mate tea, coffee or synthetic sources gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less body fat than rats that consumed decaffeinated mate tea. These results were so clear that scientists are now saying that mate tea could be considered an anti-obesity agent. Furthermore, although this research was done with rats, it could be easily scaled to humans as well, especially because caffeine administered to the animals was equivalent to four cups of coffee daily.

In very simple terms, caffeine decreased the accumulation of lipids in adipose cells by 20%-41%. Scientists traced it down to the lipoprotein lipase gene – expression of it was decreased by 51-69% just by caffeine, regardless of its source. Among other things, it helped protecting the liver and other organs from the effects of excess fat accumulation. And, very importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a diet that is rich in fat and carbohydrates.

Elvira Gonzalez de Mejia, co-author of the study, said: “The consumption of caffeine from mate or from other sources alleviated the negative impact of a high-fat, high-sucrose diet on body composition due to the modulation of certain lipogenic enzymes in both adipose tissue and the liver”.

The end results of the decreased fat accumulation could be tremendous. For example, the risk of diabetes could go down, as well as the risk for obesity and all the diseases associated with it. However, researches like this need to be repeated with humans in order to determine some possible side effects. Scientists are not saying that if you drink a lot of coffee or mate you will be able to eat everything. Just that if you are on a diet like this and cannot quit, caffeine could be a route to try to limit excess fat accumulation.

Source: University of Illinois