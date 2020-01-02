Scientists are figuring out how production methods influence working temperature of microchips

Electronic devices are everywhere. You have a computer in your pocket, your car is a computer on wheels and multiple devices in your home have some sort of a silicon chip-driven structure. But these devices have one issue – they are not very efficient. Now scientists from the University of Illinois found that a new model of heat could help devices last longer.

The problem is that these silicon chip devices (think, everything with microcontroller or CPU’s) produce a tonne of heat. Heat is lost energy, but it also negatively affects the surrounding metals and other electronic components. In fact, it is heat that kills your devices after a longer use. It is also the reason why some of your electronics consume so much energy.

Electronic devices use semiconductors like gallium nitride. We have heat models that help predicting heat losses in these components, but scientists say that they are not accurate – the current model does not apply to all situations and all different conductors. Even gallium nitride can be produced in several different ways, which would result in different heating properties – the current model cannot account for that.

Gallium nitride is is deposited as a vapor onto a surface where it crystallizes into a solid to form a chip. The surface, onto which the nitride vapor is deposited, strongly influences the final quality of the chip. The more defects the final surface has, the bigger the likelihood of overly hot spots in the chip. Scientists tested the four most technologically important fabrication techniques (hydride vapor phase epitaxy, high nitride pressure, vapor deposition on sapphire and vapor deposition on silicon) and found that silicon produces crystals with the highest defect density of them all. They also developed a heat model, which accounts for those defects and allows for a more accurate prediction of the quality of the chip.

Gallium nitride vapor deposition on silicon is the most economical of all of the surfaces use to grow gallium nitride, but it may not be the best. Understanding the way these chips heat up could lead to new findings that would improve their efficiency. Can Bayram, lead author of the study, said: “Understanding how heat dissipates will allow us to reengineer systems to be more resilient to hotspots. This work lays the foundation in thermal management of the technologically important gallium nitride-based semiconductor devices”.

All the smart devices that you own need chips. And in the future with the internet of things and the influx of wearable electronics the demand will be higher and higher. Finding the most efficient way to manufacture chips will benefit an unbelievably huge amount of people.

Source: University of Illinois