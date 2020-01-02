NASA to Announce New Discoveries at Annual Astronomy Meeting

NASA researchers will present new findings on a wide range of astrophysics and other space science topics at the 235th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society, Saturday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Honolulu. NASA-related briefings will stream live on the agency’s website.

All briefings will take place at 3:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. EST, starting Sunday, Jan. 5. Topics include:

Otherworldly discoveries from NASA’s planet hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

Hubble Space Telescope findings, ranging from gargantuan galaxies to the smallest clumps of dark matter

Extreme insights from the Chandra X-ray Observatory on a famous supermassive black hole

New infrared images of the cosmos from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

Agency scientists and their colleagues who use NASA research capabilities also will present noteworthy findings during scientific sessions that are open to registered media.

Source: NASA