Animal-assisted interventions seems to be great, but the evidence is lacking

Animals make us feel good. Pets are incredibly loyal, friendly and just cute. That is why various facilities like psychiatric units, hospices, and dementia care homes often invite animals for an intervention to improve the wellbeing of their residents. But does it really work? Scientists from the University of York say that more research is needed.

That is quite an interesting example how some things work and we don’t exactly know why. There are no reliable studies showing that animal-assisted interventions do anything for sick and dying people. We intuitively know that it is a great idea, but is it really? Animal-assisted interventions are rarely organized with any kind of concern from doctors. They are typically carried out by volunteers and include dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, alpacas and even pigs. People enjoy these animal interventions, because it is always fun to play with a furry friend, but we don’t know if they really help.

It is not like there is no data whatsoever. Some studies showed a positive impact of animal-assisted interventions on dementia. Petting dogs and playing with them seems to improve psychological condition of the patients. However, evidence is limited. In fact, volunteers who organize those interventions do not care much for science since there seems to be no negatives at most.

Dr Elena Ratschen, one of the authors of the new paper, which states that scientific basis for animal-assisted interventions is lacking, said: “A more thorough understanding of the conditions within which animal assisted interventions can be provided most safely, effectively, cost effectively, and ethically is needed along with identification of the contexts in which virtual reality or robotic pet interventions offer potential alternatives”.

Animal assisted interventions are inherently complex, because human-animal connection is always complex. However, we do have tools to evaluate the effectiveness of animal-assisted interventions and we should use them to see whether they are done correctly at the moment. There are many questions that are yet to be answered.

While there seems to be no disadvantages to animal-assisted interventions, maybe we are missing out on some important details that would make those interventions even more effective? Which species are the best for that sort of thing? What training if any should be required from people dealing with animal-assisted interventions? It is something to figure out in the future studies.

Source: University of York