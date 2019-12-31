LTFS Data Science FinHack 2

L&T Financial Services & Analytics Vidhya presents ‘Data Science FinHack 2’.

In this FinHack, you will develop a model for our interesting business challenge ‘Business Forecasting’.

About L&T Financial Services (LTFS)

Headquartered in Mumbai, LTFS is one of India’s most respected & leading NBFCs providing finance for a two-wheeler, farm equipment, housing, infra & microfinance. With a strong parentage & stable leadership, it also has a flourishing Mutual Fund & Wealth Advisory business under its broad umbrella.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 20:29:00 GMT, Sun Jan 26 2020.

Who all can Participate?

Open for all data enthusiasts: Statisticians, Data scientists, Analysts, and Students.

LTFS employees are not allowed to participate in the competition.

Prizes:

1st : INR 2,00,000

2nd : INR 1,00,000

3rd : INR 50,000

Top scorers also get a chance to interview with LTFS for roles in Advanced Analytics team based out of Mumbai.

Source: Analytics Vidhya