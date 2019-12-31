Deepfake techniques, which present realistic AI-generated videos of people doing and saying fictional things, have the potential to have a significant impact on how people determine the legitimacy of information presented online.

These content generation and modification technologies may affect the quality of public discourse and the safeguarding of human rights—especially given that deepfakes may be used maliciously as a source of misinformation, manipulation, harassment, and persuasion. Identifying manipulated media is a technically demanding and rapidly evolving challenge that requires collaborations across the entire tech industry and beyond.

AWS, Facebook, Microsoft, the Partnership on AI’s Media Integrity Steering Committee, and academics have come together to build the Deepfake Detection Challenge (DFDC). The goal of the challenge is to spur researchers around the world to build innovative new technologies that can help detect deepfakes and manipulated media.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:59:00 PM UTC, March 3, 2020.

Source: Kaggle