Crossover Code Challenge

There is growing consumer demand for enhanced user experiences and increasing functionality in smart, secure products. Many use cases have emerged where neither applications processors nor MCUs perfectly address the needs of the situation.

The i.MX RT crossover MCUs deliver performance, functionality and capabilities of an applications processor-based design, but with the ease-of-use, low-power, and real-time operation with low interrupt latency of a traditional MCU-based design.

NXP Semiconductor is challenging the Hackster community to develop feature-rich code using the i.MX RT1010 EVK in order to demonstrate just how much functionality is packed into this low-cost MCU.

The objective of this contest is to develop example software code for multiple features of the i.MX RT1010 crossover MCU.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM PT, February 28, 2020.

Source: Hackster.io