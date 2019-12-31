Bengali.AI Handwritten Grapheme Classification

Bengali is the 5th most spoken language in the world with hundreds of million of speakers. It’s the official language of Bangladesh and the second most spoken language in India. Considering its reach, there’s significant business and educational interest in developing AI that can optically recognize images of the language handwritten. This challenge hopes to improve on approaches to Bengali recognition.

Bangladesh-based non-profit Bengali.AI is focused on helping to solve this problem. They build and release crowdsourced, metadata-rich datasets and open source them through research competitions.

For this competition, you’re given the image of a handwritten Bengali grapheme and are challenged to separately classify three constituent elements in the image: grapheme root, vowel diacritics, and consonant diacritics. By participating in the competition, you’ll hopefully accelerate Bengali handwritten optical character recognition research and help enable the digitalization of educational resources.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM UTC, March 9, 2020.

Source: Kaggle