There are no environmental conditions that would stop all tick borne pathogens

Ticks spread a variety of different diseases. We hope for certain environmental conditions to limit that problem, but year after year ticks pose certain risks regardless of the weather. Why? Scientists from the University of Helsinki, the University of Zurich and the University of Exeter found that there is no specific environment or temperature favourable to all of the most common pathogens borne by ticks.

Scientists collected samples of sheep ticks (Ixodes ricinus) in the Swiss Alps from valleys up to the limit of their area of distribution. These ticks are very common across Europe and are known to spread many different bacterial infections. Ticks are very efficient at spreading diseases because, as you know, they feed on blood. It is always tick season too, as long as there is no snow. Scientists identified all possible pathogenic bacteria living inside the ticks, which included Borrelia species, which cause Lyme borreliosis, and Rickettsia species, which cause spotted fever. Then researchers created a model of different environmental conditions and analysed how they affect the bacteria in ticks.

This study showed that there are no conditions that would either favour all the bacteria or hinder their spread. Depending on environmental factors, bacteria either spreads together or interferes with one another, but the threat of spreading bacterial infections is never completely gone.

Tuomas Aivelo, one of the authors of the study, explained: “temperature has a negligible effect on the kinds of pathogenic bacteria ticks have. More significant are factors related to the humidity of the surroundings, such as the aspect and slope of the sites. Borrelia afzelii is more common in slopes facing north, which are more humid than the hotter southern ones, while the Rickettsia species were more prevalent in steeper slopes that are also drier due to stronger water run-off”.

Worse still, scientists found that the ticks were likely to be infected with many pathogens simultaneously. On the other hand, Spiroplasma bacteria reduced the likelihood that the tick is going to be infected with human pathogens as well. Scientists will have to look into this, but it seems like this effect is minor and there is still no way to control tick borne infections other than trying to limit the population of ticks.

Mountains are a great place to research ticks. A relatively small spot on the map allows modelling a huge spectrum of environmental conditions. 1 km in the vertical is the equivalent of a roughly 1,000 km transition between south and north. This is why ticks and some other common parasites may be researched in a mountain setting in the future as well.

Source: University of Helsinki