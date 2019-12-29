Exciting Cloud Computing Predictions for 2020

The definition of cloud computing has dramatically changed over the years. Following this trend, it will shift from cloud-enabled to cloud-native in the coming year for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Public cloud spending alone has increased from $77 billion a decade ago to $411 billion estimated for 2020. This article dives into seven cloud computing trends you can expect in the year ahead.

Containerization

Containers enable developers to manage and migrate code to the cloud. According to 451 Research, a third of enterprises are either already using or plan to use containers in software development. The research also predicts that the container market will reach $2.7 billion in 2020.

Containers enable portability between multi-cloud infrastructures and speed up software production by improving DevOps strategies. In 2020, containers will be less of a buzzword and more of a widespread development standard.

The Era of the Hybrid Cloud

A hybrid cloud environment connects private and public cloud services into a single infrastructure. Companies are leveraging hybrid cloud strategies to migrate mission-critical business applications to the environment of their choosing. In fact, hybrid cloud is a $1.2 trillion market and almost 80 percent of IT leaders see it in their future.

In 2020, enterprises will find themselves using more hybrid clouds. Hybrid cloud solutions may come in the form of different service providers for storage, computing, and data analysis. You can also create hybrid clouds with third-party integrations, such as Azure’s NetApp Files integration.

Hybrid environments are complicated by nature. The solution for this complexity will come in the form of AI-based automation tools that will manage operations and security. Another solution is dashboards that will provide a big-picture overview of the cloud environment. As a result, enterprises will be able to more easily tune their environments, allocate workloads, control costs and manage security.

Edge Computing

Cloud computing is often viewed as thousands of physical servers that run in remote data centers. This perception is missing an important benefit of cloud computing—distributed edge computing infrastructure.

Edge computing runs fewer processes on remote data centers by transferring them closer to the user. Processes can run on an IoT device, a user’s computer or a server. Edge computing minimizes the amount of long-distance communication between a client and a server. Businesses are increasingly looking for edge computing to enable users instant access to computing resources and data.

In addition, edge computing sends only the most important information to the cloud, instead of raw streams of sensor data. For instance, an IoT system can distribute computing resources by analyzing and filtering sensor data before transferring it to the cloud.

Serverless Takes the Lead

The term serverless computing is misleading in some senses. In serverless computing, applications still run on servers. However, the cloud provider manages code execution and charges you only for the time the code is running. Serverless technology enables companies to avoid server maintenance and provisioning when shipping code to production.

In 2020, serverless is predicted to be one of the major developments in cloud computing. However, serverless will not be an overnight sensation. Moving to serverless requires companies to outsource their entire infrastructure. Not everyone is ready for it.

Organizations will develop and adopt serverless technology with a growing number of use cases. Existing solutions typically lock customers into a particular cloud provider. However, the development of open-source serverless solutions will contribute to the wider adoption of this technology.

Open-Source Software

A growing number of organizations are using open-source software in their IT operations. Some companies even build their entire business around this software. A survey from Black Duck Software identified that 60% of IT organizations use open-source software in their codebase. In addition, more than 50% of businesses contribute to open-source projects.

Open-source software thrives in cloud ecosystems. Automation tools, DevOps tools and infrastructure platforms such as Kubernetes and OpenStack are supporting the growing open-source adoption. In 2020, developers will focus on open-source deployment tools to stay at the cutting edge of digital transformation.

For example, more companies will adopt technologies such as Red Hat Operators to become an integral part of the Kubernetes ecosystem. Operators are a method of managing, deploying and packaging Kubernetes-native applications..

HPC Use in the Public Cloud

High-Performance Computing (HPC) is the use of aggregated resources to perform complex calculations and process data at high speeds. HPC in the cloud is expensive due to the enormous resource requirements, high demand, and the need for robust infrastructure. HPC practitioners have tried using cost optimization techniques like Amazon EC2 Spot Instances and proprietary platforms like Azure CycleCloud, but with limited success.

In 2020, 40% of enterprises are expected to run HPC workloads in the public cloud, compared to only 26% in 2016. This rise is encouraged by new types of public cloud instances such as Azure H-/NC-/ND-/NV-series, AWS C5/P2/P3/G3 instances, and Google V100/P100/K80. In the coming year, we will also see a rising number of HPC focused solution providers.

Moreover, co-location providers are also beginning to aim at HPC workloads. DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG) opened a 15MW immersion-cooled supercomputer with plans to expand in the future. In 2020, we will see analytics and AI innovation on top of HPC solutions, especially for the oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries.

Cloud Security

The Capital One breach has brought attention to the next major cloud security management challenge. Until now, cloud management services defined security as policy creation, permissions and access control. They often ignore Cloud Workload Security (CWS), micro-segmentation, encryption, threat intelligence, security analytics, and endpoint detection and response.

In 2020, this will change. Cloud management services will strive to build, buy, and acquire capabilities that enhance security. In 2019, VMware acquired Carbon Black with plans to include this technology in VMware products. You will witness more acquisitions of cloud security providers by the major vendors in the market.

Conclusion

The year 2020 is expected to be yet another good one for the cloud computing industry. You will witness more companies migrating to the cloud, and strong growth in hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. Open-source software solutions will take a critical role in managing complex cloud solutions. Organizations will increasingly turn to advanced security solutions to ensure that their clouds are protected. Companies will adopt emerging technologies such as edge computing to extend the reach of their capabilities.

Hopefully, this article helped you understand some of the changes are coming to cloud computing in 2020. If any of these possibilities stood out as being beneficial for you, take the time to learn more and possibly get a start on early adoption.

