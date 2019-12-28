Scientists determined when flowers started growing in Australia

We still don’t know a lot about our planet. Can you imagine that millions and millions of years ago Australia was too cold for flower? Scientists from the University of Melbourne have just discovered Australia’s oldest flowering plants – they are 126 million years old and may have resembled modern magnolias, buttercups and laurels.

The only reason why these flowers didn’t set their feet in Australia earlier is climate. The temperatures at the high southern latitudes were too cold to support the earliest flowering plants. However, you have to know that the world’s oldest flower, Montsechia, is 130 million years old and was discovered in Spain. This means that it took at least 4 million years for the flowers to spread across the globe and into current Australian lands. But that’s not all – Australia’s first flowers appeared in high southern latitude regions like the Otway and Gippsland ranges and took thousands of years to spread across the continent as we know it today.

Scientists say that these early flowers probably looked a lot like modern magnolias, buttercups and laurels. In fact, they were related to 72 % of today’s living angiosperm species that first appeared in southern Australia about 108 million years ago. It is also interesting that scientists were able to determine the age of southern Australia’s polar vertebrates, including dinosaurs – it appears to be 126-110 million years, which coincides with the coming of the flowers to the region. Not that dinosaurs were interested in flowers – it is just a good example how a changing climate attracts life once the conditions become more habitable.

This study was completed on dinosaur-bearing rocks throughout Victoria region in Australia. Scientists were able to recover angiosperm pollen produced by the oldest flowers. Dr Vera Korasidis, author of the paper, said: “The true diversity of primitive flowers in southern near-polar settings has only just been discovered because ‘sieving’ practices resulted in pollen grains, produced by the earlier flowers, being ‘rinsed down the sink’ for over 50 years.”

Scientists in their paper reconstructed Australia’s earliest flower-bearing forests and described conditions that allowed these plants to flourish in these changing conditions. And it is not just a piece of scientific curiosity – a better understanding of how climate evolved in relation to CO2 levels and how it influenced flora and fauna could help us predict the future as well.

Understanding how nature arranged itself into a structure that it is today, will help us predict the future. It can also aid conservation efforts and provide insight into how natural cycles change climate, influence animal and plant life.

Source: University of Melbourne