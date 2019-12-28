Is the range of Mazda MX-30 too short? Or maybe exactly what we needed?

It seems like we are getting more and more new electric cars now. All major manufacturers are trying their best to convince us that electric cars are cool, efficient and basically a piece of future that you can buy and drive today. And it is great, because range anxiety, one of the biggest problems of electric cars has been pretty much resolved. Or was it? Why Mazda MX-30 is exhausted so quickly?

MX-30 is Mazda’s first series produced fully electric car. It is a crossover coupe thing with compact dimensions and suicide doors in the back. In fact, MX-30’s rear doors probably gathered as much attention as its incredibly small battery. Those tiny little doors are paying homage to the late RX-8 – a crazy sports car with a rotary engine. They do add quite a bit of extra practicality as they provide a clean access to the rear seats. But they are mostly there for the looks and novelty of it.

The range, however, is a different issue. Manufacturers are trying to create electric cars that feature none of that range anxiety we’ve been talking for decades. The second generation Leaf has a 40 kWh battery, which gives it a range of 243 km (EPA). Not bad for a small car like this. Hyundai Kona Electric crossover comes with a choice of 39.2 or 64 kWh batteries, the later providing a range of 460 km in mild weather conditions.

Mazda MX-30 comes with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a manufacturer’s claimed range of around 200 km. Mazda hopes to provide certified data in March, when MX-30 will complete its European homologation. Although there is some space for extra cells, Mazda has no plans of putting them there. Why? Well, they believe 35.5kWh battery pack is more than enough and they may be right.

The average daily drive of European customers is nowhere near those 200 km. Urban and suburban drivers on average travel 40 km to 70 km a day. Mazda says that MX-30 provides an opportunity to charge your car every other day or every three days, depending on your daily commute. Those 400-500 km range electric cars are great, but how often do you drive that far?

Fitting less batteries in its car, Mazda managed to keep the weight down to just 1.7 tonnes, which is incredible. The result – a car that is more dynamic, more responsive and more fun to drive than any competition. In fact, Mazda says MX-30 is sportier than CX-30, which is quite a praise. Finally, Mazda is planning on offering a range extender in a shape of a small rotary engine, which runs very smooth and silent.

Mazda has always been a company that is not afraid to be different. It was improved internal combustion engines when other manufacturers were trying to make hybrids. It was still working on the rotary engine when everyone else thought they are hopeless. Mazda also resisted turbocharging, thinking that it is just unnecessary complexity. Is Mazda right now when it comes to electric mobility? Time will show. But we do want MX-30 to succeed, because it is different, unique and so Mazda.