Blockchain-Based Search Engines: All You Need to Know

Every single day, 3.5 billion queries go through Google’s search algorithm. The brand has become a real behemoth as far as the search engines are concerned. It now controls almost 90% of the search market.

The brand’s symbiotic relationship with publishers and everyday web users is responsible for more than 80% of its revenues. Although there is nothing wrong with making money off advertising, the privacy issues that surround being a regular user of the Google-controlled web is a concern for many people.

Additionally, Google’s monopoly of the information served up on the web means they are always in control of the narrative in any discourse knowingly or unknowingly. This explains why several alternatives to Google exist and why many more are under construction.

One such alternative is the blockchain-based search engine (BBSE). Unlike Google, BBSEs do not have centralized controls. Instead, they are distributed across multiple networks. With a blockchain-based search engine, no company can lay claims to your data or access your search history and other related information.

All such data will be encrypted and stored on a blockchain. So instead of Google or Microsoft controlling your data, you will be in total control of it. Some blockchain-based search engines go a step further by providing users with a private key to protect their data.

Blockchain-based search engines are a hot topic right now as more people become aware of the benefits of the decentralized nature of the blockchain.

How Blockchain-based Search Engines Work



The first step to understanding how blockchain-based search engines work is to understand the blockchain concept. Consider a ledger where transactions get recorded in real-time. However, the ledger is not centralized and thus can’t be controlled by one person.

It is, instead, distributed and handled by a peer-to-peer network. The records are spread across the system instead of being recorded in a single place. All participants in the network act as controllers that make sure each transaction recorded is in agreement with the rest of the ledger.

Now, when someone searches for a keyword on a blockchain-based search engine, the search engine scours through the distributed ledger to show results. The details of the search are then encrypted and stored on the distributed ledger as well.

With the peer-to-peer network, every computer on the network contributes to the searching and distribution of ledger results.

Blockchain technology works because it is highly scalable. With the community approach, we could see a high level of growth for BBSEs over the next few years, which can position them to seriously challenge the conventional search engines.

The potential is there for BBSEs to gradually surpass the major players in the search niche, but potential alone is not enough. The success or failure of blockchain-based search engines will depend on how the specific brands commit to becoming appealing to everyday web users.

What Are the Benefits of Blockchain-based Search Engines?

The first benefit of BBSEs is that your privacy is intact. You don’t have to worry about your search profile being monitored and sold to advertising companies. Similarly, your search results cannot be traced back to you. BBSEs are transparent. Everyone on the decentralized network can see each search query if they need to. However, the identities of the individuals that initiated each search will remain hidden. The transparency has no impact on privacy. Blockchain-based search engines are also neutral. Search results are not distorted to show paid adverts, and there are no limiting policies that can dictate the result displayed after a search. The content displayed will only be ranked based on relevance to the query instead of the dozens of ranking factors considered by Google and other traditional search engines. With blockchain-based search engines, the focus is on the community’s overall interests only. There are no large corporations with selfish motives for running search engines. On BBSEs, the resources are shared. Everyone on the network has a copy of it.

What Are the Disadvantages of Blockchain-based Search Engines?

Apart from the foundational rules, no other regulations are introduced to reflect changing conditions on blockchain-based search engines. Since BBSEs are generally not progressive, there is a lack of flexibility when it comes to the core controls. For any minor changes to kick in, there must be a consensus. This means that most BBSEs struggle with even the most minute of upgrades. Blockchain-based search engines do not support internet marketing. Since no data is captured or stored, marketers cannot take advantage of consumer behaviour to ensure more targeted marketing as is the case on Google and similar centralized search engines. This means that content creators will have to find a way to stay relevant in a meritocracy where keywords, domain age, backlinks, and all other similar ranking factors will have no impact on the content delivered in a search result. Unlike conventional search engines that have grown a great deal over the years by creating a mutually beneficial financial arrangement for both developers and content providers, many blockchain-based search engines do not have any monetary incentive for contributors. Some BBSEs like Presearch are trying to address this with the Consumer Activity Token feature, but it is still in its infancy. The privacy promised by BBSEs may pose a security risk for individuals and governments around the world. It is no secret that counter-terrorism units track Google searches. It remains to be seen how blockchain-based search engines can maintain the privacy of end-users without becoming the platforms of choice for criminals around the globe.

What Are the Most Popular Blockchain-based Search Engines?

There are many blockchain-based search engines today, but many of them are still in the earliest stages of development. However, a few have shown some promise with their overall growth and stability.

Nebulas

It is known as the Google of blockchain in crypto-circles and for good reasons. It offers a range of services targeted at content marketers, advertisers, publishers, and everyday searchers. Nebulas also has a crypto coin, and it is aiming to become the first main alternative to Google as a blockchain-based search engine.

Presearch

This is a new blockchain-based search engine that offers incentives to developers and users to ensure the growth of the engine. The accumulated rewards (crypto tokens), can be used to purchase targeted ads.

Desearch

Desearch is the BBSE of choice for anyone searching for cryptocurrency-related information. There is a designated menu for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitclave, and Bittrex. The brand is supposedly a crypto-search engine, but users can also use it to find non-crypto related data. Unfortunately, this option is still severely limited.

BitClave

Bitclave is another BBSE that promises to become a full-fledged everyday search engine. Its focus is on disrupting the advertising side of things by eliminating the need for a middle man like Google Adwords. Using its BASE ecosystem, it creates a fast connection between businesses and end-users.

There is still a shortage of BBSEs that are not partly or entirely focused on cryptocurrency. However, if the current crop of blockchain-based search engines can break the glass ceiling, it is only a matter of time before more BBSEs are developed for everyday users.

Is It the End of Google?

Before blockchain-based search engines came into the equation, many other search engines have tried and failed to challenge Google’s position. Non-blockchain options like DuckDuckGo have been attempting to sell the privacy angle, but still only manage to attract less than 25 million monthly users.

With BBSEs gradually entering the market, Google’s dominance will be challenged in the future. How soon? It remains to be seen. Blockchain-based search engines need to address the issue of economic incentives first. Monetary rewards for publishers and users were at the heart of the growth of Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

Additionally, the software option cannot be ignored. Google’s AI expertise and data is one of the reasons why it is unchallenged today. The quality of data means that they have a deep understanding of their users and can, therefore, deliver better experiences. All categories of users want specific results, and Google knows how to provide the needs of each group, exactly when they need it.

A properly-managed BBSE can challenge Google with time because it will have access to consumer data and specific preferences but will not need to store or own them exclusively to deliver personalized search results.

Another interesting twist to search that could help BBSEs on the quest to challenge Google is the option of paying users for viewing ads. It will make viewers feel more comfortable with ads and ensure high-quality results for publishers. A world where users are paid for ads they see is one where ad-blockers will no longer thrive.

Unfortunately, the BBSEs in existence today are still a long way off from changing user behavior. Many people have accepted Google’s control over their life on the web and have no problems with it. The average user will only switch when the new solution is significantly better than the status quo.

Conclusion

The near-complete monopoly of the search market by Google needs to be broken. Blockchain-based search engines certainly have the potential to do so. However, even the most popular BBSE options are still in the early stages of development.

Google controls 90% of the search market today, and it took two decades to get to this stage, with massive investments in time, money and knowledge. Assuming the best BBSEs start living up to their potential today, it will take at least a decade for Google to start feeling the pinch.

Author Bio

Rithesh is co-founder of Aviv Digital, a digital marketing research and training centre in India