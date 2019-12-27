Volkswagen created a concept of an electric car charging robot

There are more electric cars now than ever and everyone wants one. However, they can be quite inconvenient. Do you know where the best charging stations are? Are there enough of them between your and your parents’ house? Can you afford a car with a battery big enough to spend a whole day in town? Well, Volkswagen charging robots could remove some of those worries.

Some underground parking spaces are just too limited in terms of space to fit an entire network of charging docks. Some multi-storey car garages are too exposed to the elements to maintain a reliable charging infrastructure. And, of course, creating charging stations by every single parking spot is just too expensive. And that’s where Volkswagen’s new creation comes in.

It is a system of a robot and a mobile charging dock (think like a powerbank for your smartphone). Once invited via App or through car’s own systems, the robot springs into action and comes to the vehicle with the mobile energy storage device. The robot will open the charging dock door and connect the cables. Then it will leave the car to charge and will attend other vehicles. Once the car is sufficiently charged, the robot will come back, disconnect and town the mobile energy storage device away. The entire operation will be fully autonomous.

Both the robot and the mobile energy storage device will have 25 kWh batteries. It will provide the robot with enough energy to work for an entire day and will store enough juice in the charging dock to give a car a sufficient charge to, let’s say, reach the nearest charging station or to go home. The energy storage device allows for DC quick charging with up to 50 kW on the vehicle. The best thing about it is that the charging speed will be always the same, regardless of how many electric vehicles there are in the facility.

This system should be cheaper than creating an entire network of charging stations. It should also be completely safe, because the robot drives autonomously and is fitted with cameras, laser scanners and ultrasonic sensors. However, for now it is just a concept and we will have to wait and see if it will be developed into something commercially viable.

On the other hand, Volkswagen is already doing a lot about the charging situation. Together with its dealers, Volkswagen will install a total of 36,000 charging points throughout Europe by 2025.Volkswagen is also launching its own home charger. Finally, it is a part of IONITY joint venture, installing 400 fast-charging parks on major European highways.

Source: Volkswagen