Calcium channels play a key role in the development of diabetes

Ca V 3.1 channels have a marginal role in healthy insulin-secreting beta cells in the endocrine pancreas but become hyperactive along with the occurrence of diabetes. This raises a critical question of whether the hyperactivation of these calcium channels is a cause or consequence of diabetes. Now, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have found that increased expression of Ca V 3.1 leads to excessive calcium influx, impairing the genomic expression of exocytotic proteins in beta cells.

“This leads to a reduced insulin-secretion capacity of beta cells and aberrant glucose homeostasis,” explains Dr. Jia Yu, first author of the study and Senior researcher at the Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska Institutet.

The role of Ca V 3.1 in the development of diabetes was investigated with a series of approaches, including experiments on rat and human pancreatic islets and diabetic rats. The experimental models used suggest that the results apply to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, but more studies are needed to verify this.

Should not be neglected

“Over a long period of time, the pathological role of beta-cell Ca V 3.1 channels in the development of diabetes and its complications has been neglected,” says Dr. Shao-Nian Yang, Associate professor at the Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska Institutet, and senior author of the study. “Our work pinpoints an increased expression of these channels as a critical pathogenic mechanism in diabetes, meaning that Ca V 3.1 channels should not be neglected in diabetes research.”

Now, the researchers want to work out if increased expression of Ca V 3.1 also alter transcriptomic profiles in other types of cells, such as vascular smooth muscle cells and T cells of the immune system to contribute to the development of diabetes and its complications.

Potential treatment strategy

“The selective blockade of Ca V 3.1 channels may have potential as a new mechanism-based treatment strategy,” says Professor Per-Olof Berggren, Director of the Rolf Luft Research Center, Karolinska Institutet, and senior author of the study. “Clinical trials with Ca V 3.1 channel blockers in patients with diabetes will be one of our future study priorities.”

