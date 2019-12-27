Build a Marketplace of Devices

The IOTA Foundation and [email protected] are hosting a contest to encourage the development of innovative solutions, leveraging the Industry Marketplace.

The Industry Marketplace is an​ autonomous and decentralized platform. It combines the IOTA Tangle with standardized machine-readable contracts and an integrated decentralized identity system to enable actors to tender, bid and pay for services.

The Marketplace masters the challenge of interoperability by applying different industry standards. Within a marketplace scenario, it is crucial that all participants communicate in a precise and distinct language. Humans might understand the essentials of a message without speaking the same language due to their imagination and intelligence. However, machines are required to communicate in the exact same language in order to understand each other. To provide this, the Industry Marketplace follows the specifications of the Industry 4.0 language, which defines a clear order of exchanged messages within a bidding process as well as an explicit structure of each message.

The Industry Marketplace provides a decentralized platform for a large variety of use cases that are not limited to manufacturing industries, but can also be expanded to smart cities, energy or mobility applications.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:55 PM PT, Mar 15, 2020.

Source: Hackster.io