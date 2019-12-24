McLaren Speedtail crossed 400 km/h barrier over 30 times on the Space Shuttle runway

McLaren Speedtail is a new hypercar in town. This petrol-electric hybrid machine drawn inspiration from vintage racers and the legendary McLaren F1. It will soon start its journey to its buyers, but before that it had to complete its testing. And what is a better place to finish your technical evaluation than runway where Space Shuttles used to land?

McLaren Speedtail is truly an amazing machine. It is long, extremely aerodynamic and very fast. McLaren created it as a sort of spiritual successor of the F1, which once was the fastest car in the world. It is not the first hypercar that McLaren builds. However, the P1 was more track-focuses than F1 ever was. This means that people are unlikely to go on long roadtrips in them, which is a shame. P1 is only a two seater also, while the legendary F1 had three seats with a central driving position. Just like the new Speedtail!

McLaren Speedtail has just finished its testing. It took quite some time and was done in several countries, including the UK, Spain, Germany and now the US. Speedtail has a 4.0 litre V8, which is running along an electrical system, bringing the total power to 1,070PS and the torque to 1,150 Nm. This is enough to accelerate from 0 to 300 km/h in just under 13 seconds and all the way to 403 km/h. But is it really?

Sure it is, it’s already done it. McLaren Speedtail completed months of testing with a grand finale at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. In this amazing facility, which is home to many achievements in space exploration Speedtail completed over 30 of top speed runs, confirming its stability and safety.

And in case you wondered, 403 km/h is not its true top speed – it is electronically limited to that.

Kennedy Space Center houses Shuttle Landing Facility, which has a 4.5 km long runway, where Space Shuttles used to land. It is an amazing facility, which is sometimes used to test airplanes and even cars. In fact, in 2014 he Hennessey Venom GT recorded a top speed of 435.31 km/h there, which was a production car record. It is one of the few places in the world where hypercars can come close to their top speed.

With these top speed runs completed McLaren Speedtail is ready to go into production. Each of the 106 cars will be hand-assembled and, you’ve guessed it, all of them are long sold. The first cars will reach their owners in February next year.

