2020 Guide: How to prevent ransomware attacks

Organisations are the most popular target to cyberthreats and especially to ransomware. When ransomware infects a computer, it freezes and allows hackers to steal data. Cybercriminals ask their victims a fee to restore the computers to their initial state. When ransomware infiltrates enterprise systems, companies lose critical data.

Ransomware is a common strategy criminals use to extort money from organisations because it locks devices and holds intelligence using encryption. The bad news is that no company is immune to cyberattacks. When the malware infects a computer or network it attacks a specified file or folder and locks out the containing data. It’s expected the damages ransomware create to reach $6 trillion by 2021.

So, what can you do to avoid losing information and money? You can prevent attacks by adopting certain methods.

Educate your employees

Your employees act as the first line of defence in preventing cyber threats so train them to identify and fight ransomware. They can stop malware from infiltrating into your systems if they recognise it. You should hire a specialised trainer to educate them to identify the warning signs and respond according to safe practices.

They should never click on unverified links or open spam emails. A download that starts when they click on the link is only an example of how a computer gets infected. Once the ransomware installed on the computer it encrypts data and it locks the operating system. Once they hold information hostage, there’s little you can do to prevent theft. The simplest solution seems to be to payment, but this doesn’t guarantee you’ll have access to complete information or they’ll never use it for malicious purposes.

Keep your employees updated on the latest ransomware attacks and their effects on data. Regular training will remind them it’s crucial to stay vigilant and prevent cyberattacks. Highlight how important is to check a link or file before opening it. And last but not least, warn them what the dangers of offering company or personal information in response to phone calls, letters and emails are.

If your employees work remotely, they should never use public Wi-Fi because hackers can easily break these connections. Encourage them to express concerns if they identify suspicions activity.

Backup information locally and in the cloud

You cannot count on cyber criminals to restore your data after ransomware attacks, so you should have a backup plan for this scenario. Backup information locally and externally in the cloud. Hackers cannot easily access data stored in the cloud, so you can repair any damage ransomware done by wiping out the system, removing any threat, and restoring information from a safe source.

If you fail to back up sensitive data the damage is irreparable. When data is stored in the cloud is protected from ransomware infections. Cloud backups provide an extra layer of protection you need in a world threatened by cyberattacks.

Use a threat detection system

Another way to prevent ransomware infection is to install a detection system. Some programs can detect intrusions as they happen and stop them. Choose one that also offers gateway antivirus software to boost protection.

Install on all devices firewall to stop unauthorised access. To improve its effectiveness, pair it with a program that checks web content specifically focused on the websites known for introducing malware. Adopt email security practices to keep unwanted attachments away from your employees’ inboxes.

If you use the Windows operating system on your devices, use the Group Policy function to set who can use the system. It stops the execution of files from local folders. Often cyber criminals place malware in a local folder and wait for the user to open it to infect the entire system.

Ask your employees to download and install updates for the software and programs they use. Updates improve overall computer functionality and repair security liabilities.

Run regular security scans

Your threat detection systems and security software are of no use if you don’t run regular scans on all devices connected to the network. These scans work like an extra layer of defence because they identify threats that your real-time detection system may miss.

If you think your organisation is the target or victim of a digital attack, investigate to ensure data isn’t compromised. It is recommended to collaborate with experts in digital forensic investigations like Cytelligence because it takes experience and knowledge to analyse and identify evidence of ransomware attacks.

Boost security through strong passwords

Set a password history policy to set how often your employees can reuse a password. It’s recommended to implement a minimum of 10 old passwords remembered to discourage users to reuse their previous passwords or alternating between some simple keys.

Establish how long they can keep the password before they can change it, to prevent employees from setting a new password and then immediately changing it back to the old combination. The administrator of the network should operate the needed changes if passwords are compromised.

A minimum password length policy determines the minimum number of characters a password should have. A strong password contains a minimum of 8 characters. A well-built one contains 14 characters. Ensure that your system doesn’t feature the default setting that allows users to set empty passwords.

All passwords should meet certain complexity requirements. They shouldn’t contain the name of the user or parts of their name. It should also include multiple character types, symbols, numbers, letters, uppercase letters and lowercase letters.

Limit Internet connectivity

If your organisation handles sensitive data keep the network private and away from the Internet. Afterall, the Internet is the one that allows hackers to operate changes in networks and systems.

When your network is hidden from the Internet’s eyes and your computers bring nothing from it, it’s unlikely ransomware to infect it. For some companies, it’s impractical to restrict Internet access because they rely on this connection, but they can keep employees’ access away from certain servers to prevent cyberattacks.

It’s essential for organisations to be vigilant in the present era of data breaches because a ransomware attack can lead them directly to collapse.