The remaining Airbus A380 production numbers comes down to single digits

Airbus A380 first flew in 2005. It was introduced in 2007 with Singapore airlines and has been flying since. It is still a relatively new aircraft, but, sadly, its production life is coming to an end. In fact, Airbus has only 9 more A380’s to produce and the history of manufacturing the biggest passenger airplane will be over.

It may seem like 12 years in production is not that short of a time. However, airplanes are not cars and each variant is typically produces for literally decades. But Airbus A380 is simply not good enough for today’s standards. It was conceived with the notion that international airlines will operate from the central hub. For example, in order to fly with Lufthansa to another side of the ocean you will first have to fly to Frankfurt. In this case, bigger airplanes will be needed to fly that major route. However, that didn’t happen and airlines are operating from multiple major airports at a time. If you want to fly Lufthansa from Europe to US, you don’t have to necessarily go to Frankfurt.

And so, smaller airplanes are preferred. Not to mention that A380 is enormous and doesn’t fit the requirements of every airport. Some terminals had to be modified just because of the shear size of the thing and it is actually not big enough. If A380 had longer wings, it could be more efficient. But it doesn’t and it isn’t – it’s operating costs are way too big.

That is why in February 2019 after a long agony of slow sales Airbus announced the date of the end of A380 production – 2021. Airbus convinced Emirates to drop an order for 39 of the aircraft to end the production quicker. And the end is near – at this point Airbus has only 9 more A380s to make. 8 will got to Emirates and 1 to Japanese airline ANA (All Nippon Airways).

A380 is already being retired. A fairly new airplane is actually going to the scrapping yards. For example, Air France quietly retired the first of its Airbus A380s earlier this month. Air France has 11 of these airplanes, but this fleet will shrink to zero by the end of 2022.

And that is the end of the road for Airbus A380. The good thing is that those retired and scrapped airframes will be used as parts to keep the rest of the planes in the air. At least 90 % of the A380 is recyclable or reusable. Emirates is going to fly A380s until 2035. The second-hand market is not particularly interested in them, since they are expensive to maintain, but who knows – we may have at least a couple more decades when somewhere in the world A380 will still be flying.