Menu
Google Play icon

The illusion of the year 2019 – which way is this shape spinning?

Share
Posted Today

Neural Correlate Society is a non-profit organization, promoting scientific research into the neural correlates of perception and cognition. One of the things it does is choosing the Illusion of the year. And just take a look and this year’s winner.

Dual Axis Illusion, by Frank Force.

This is called “Dual Axis Illusion” and it won the top prize in this year’s contest. Neural Correlate Society (NCS) assembles a panel of judges, who are usually neuroscientists and researchers. They choose the winning illusion by the complexity of it and what kind of quirks of human perception is highlights. The Dual Axis Illusion is a very tricky one, even if it looks simple at first.

What do you see in the animation above? Is that Celtic knot-looking object spinning or just moving side to side? Which way is it spinning – clockwise or anticlockwise? And, most importantly, how is it rotating – vertically or horizontally?

Here, take a look at this video, which will explain to you how this works:

In short, that object moves whichever way you want. It is all in your head. In actual reality, that object is just morphing from one shape to another, without any rotation whatsoever. Don’t believe us? Well, you know that objects that are further away appear to be smaller, right? The lines of the figure in that illusion are all the same width.

So what is happening? Well, it is all about the points where those lines intersect. There are a maximum of 7 Xs like that, but sometimes they morph into one. Once they are overlapping each other, it is up to your brain to decide which intersection is in the front and which one is in the back. If you focus on the X in the middle, the figure will be rotating on a vertical axis. And if you focus on the Xs on the sides, it will rotate on a horizontal axis. Or it will move back and forth anyway – it is up to your brain.

The Dual Axis Illusion was created by an American programmer and video game designer Frank Force. It won this year’s contest, because it is rather simple in its basic form, but at the same time it reveals how desperately our brain is trying to make sense of abstract objects. Our brain is like an old computer running modern day software. We are not programmed to understand 2-dimensional shapes move like that. And so, our brain fills the gaps and imagines that thing more in 3D.

The Dual Axis Illusion demonstrates how rigid our brain is. However, you can easily learn to reverse the spinning of the figure. The video above uses inserts of opaque color to show how each axis and direction of motion is running simultaneously.

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Life sciences & technologies

Economics & social

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
86,399 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. Scientists Reverse Dementia in Mice with Anti Inflammatory Drugs (December 5, 2019)
  2. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  3. A mission to find the next Earth (December 16, 2019)
  4. Scientists created a wireless battery free computer input device (December 1, 2019)
  5. How Do We Colonize Ceres? (November 21, 2019)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email