Rapid Detection of Intermolecular Interactions

The ability to detect molecular interactions quickly and accurately is essential for the successful interrogation of biological systems and the development of new therapeutic drugs. The Seeker is looking for a highly sensitive technique to directly detect a change in a Physico-chemical property that results from a molecular interaction in solution.

This is an Ideation Challenge with a guaranteed award for at least one submitted solution.

Overview

Central to drug discovery is detecting the interaction of a biomolecule (a target, such as a protein or DNA) with a binding partner (ligand). There are many ways to do this, however the most common methods utilize labeling or immobilization of the target molecule. These approaches can be sensitive but may interfere with the results by altering the protein structure. The Seeker desires an innovative, label and immobilization free approach for the rapid detection and quantification of target ligand interactions.

Submissions to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM (US Eastern Time) on February 3, 2020.

Source: InnoCentive