Menu
Google Play icon

Brains of teens with mental illness may be wired differently, study suggests

Share
Posted Today

New research by University of Alberta neuroscientists shows that the brains of adolescents struggling with mental health issues may be wired differently from those of their healthy peers.

The study, led by U of A psychologist Anthony Singhal, involved adolescents between the ages of 14 and 17 who had a history of mental health problems including depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The teens received MRI scans designed to examine the white matter of their brains, which were then compared with scans from a second set of adolescents in the same age range who did not have a history of mental health issues.

The results showed clear differences in connective neural pathways between the two groups.

“We saw pathways that were less structurally efficient in the patients compared to the healthy controls,” explained Singhal, who is also a member of the U of A’s Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute.

Singhal noted that the teens whose brains showed less efficient neural pathways tended to score lower on tests measuring their ability to focus attention and ignore distractions.

The study is one of the first to show these results with adolescents, building on previous studies with adult participants.

“We can’t paint with broad strokes that we are talking about differences between people’s brains,” explained Singhal. “It’s just not that simple. But we do have to start somewhere, and this is a great jumping-off point.”

The research is part of a larger collaboration involving researchers at the U of A and colleagues at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Source: University of Alberta

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Life sciences & technologies

Economics & social

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
86,399 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. Scientists Reverse Dementia in Mice with Anti Inflammatory Drugs (December 5, 2019)
  2. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  3. A mission to find the next Earth (December 16, 2019)
  4. Scientists created a wireless battery free computer input device (December 1, 2019)
  5. How Do We Colonize Ceres? (November 21, 2019)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email