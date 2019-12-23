Banded mongoose females use interesting strategy to gain reproductive advantage

Banded mongoose is an interesting animal. It feeds on beetles and millipedes, uses all kinds of dens for shelter (including termite mounds) and, unlike most species of mongoose, live in complex social structures. Other species of mongoose typically live solitary lives. However, this group arrangement means that female banded mongooses com­pete over re­pro­duc­tion.

This was revealed by a new study done by scientists at the University of Exeter. Researchers followed a population of wild banded mongooses in western Uganda for 15 years. They used ultrasonic imaging techniques to see which females are carrying children and which one of them are going to carry full term. Banded mongooses can choose to abort the fetus in certain conditions (if food is scarce, the fetus is too small or mother is not in a great shape). And scientists were surprised to find that some females were having abortions when competing over re­pro­duc­tion.

You may be confused why females would compete over the rights of reproduction – this is typically a role of males. A female can carry one litter at a time and so males compete over females. Meanwhile males can inseminate many females during one season and it doesn’t make much sense for females to compete then, right?

Well, no, because banded mongoose are social breeders. Females give birth around the same time so that the entire group can take care of the offspring. Although this system looks very social and nice, it is actually very competitive. Weaker ones do not survive. And so, if a female is having a smaller fetus, it may preserve energy, have an abortion (which is more programmed than voluntary) and prepare for the next breeding season. At that time other females may be weaker having carried a litter not so long ago and this one may have better chances of producing strong offspring that will grow up and pass the genes.

Emma Inzani, lead author of the study, explained: “Males fight with horns and antlers over access to females, whereas female competition can be much more subtle. Our study shows that even in the absence of overt aggression, females adjust their reproductive decisions in response to competition from other females”.

This is a very interesting strategy. It is effective and allows females to reproduce at times when the chances of survival for the offspring are the highest. It is especially interesting because it is not an aggressive well-thought out tactic. Instead it is just an evolutionary mechanism, programmed in the genes of banded mongoose.

Source: University of Helsinki