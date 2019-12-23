Menu
Google Play icon

Badgers play a significant role in maintaining the spread of bovine tuberculosis in the area

Share
Posted Today

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease usually caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria. It typically affects lungs, but other organs can be damaged by it as well. Tuberculosis is not exclusively human disease and now scientists from the University of Edinburgh found some interesting facts about the spread of tuberculosis between species.

Tuberculosis can spread from cows to badgers and vice versa, but it is much more likely for it to spread within the same species. Image credit: Timo Newton-Syms via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Cows and badgers can be infected with tuberculosis just as well. And the way we farm cows, they do meet each other from time to time, which would help spreading Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. However, scientists found that the disease spread within the members of the same species two times easier than between cows and badgers. Furthermore, scientists analyzed genetic data from the bacteria that causes the disease and found that cattle are 10 times more likely to catch tuberculosis from badgers than badgers are from cows.

Human and cow tuberculosis is actually not the same. Bovine tuberculosis is caused by a different bacteria, called Mycobacterium bovis. It can affect humans and other mammals as well, but when we are talking about tuberculosis in humans we are typically talking about Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Scientists analysed the entire genetic make-up of the bacteria from 230 badgers and 189 cattle over a 15 year period. Hopefully, this new information will help creating new methods of controlling bovine tuberculosis.

Professor Rowland Kao, one of the authors of the study, said: “This work identifies genetic signatures that could guide the interpretation of similar data if collected in other, less-intensively studied areas. This would allow for a more targeted control of tuberculosis in cattle and badgers, aiding efforts to control the disease and reduce the impact on the badger population”.

Interaction between badgers and cows doesn’t seem immediately obvious. One does not hunt the other and one is domestic, while the other one is wild. However, in some areas cows and badgers are sharing the same habitat. In fact, scientists now think that badgers play an important role in the maintenance of the disease in Gloucestershire and nearby cattle farms. Although these findings might be local, in other areas cows may be getting the disease from other wild sources.

Bovine tuberculosis causes a lot of animal suffering and financial losses for the farms. Understanding its spread and mechanism could lead to prevention techniques. Hopefully, this research will bring the solution closer.

 

Source: University of Edinburgh

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Life sciences & technologies

Developments

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
86,399 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. Scientists Reverse Dementia in Mice with Anti Inflammatory Drugs (December 5, 2019)
  2. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  3. A mission to find the next Earth (December 16, 2019)
  4. Scientists created a wireless battery free computer input device (December 1, 2019)
  5. How Do We Colonize Ceres? (November 21, 2019)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email