Badgers play a significant role in maintaining the spread of bovine tuberculosis in the area

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease usually caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria. It typically affects lungs, but other organs can be damaged by it as well. Tuberculosis is not exclusively human disease and now scientists from the University of Edinburgh found some interesting facts about the spread of tuberculosis between species.

Cows and badgers can be infected with tuberculosis just as well. And the way we farm cows, they do meet each other from time to time, which would help spreading Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. However, scientists found that the disease spread within the members of the same species two times easier than between cows and badgers. Furthermore, scientists analyzed genetic data from the bacteria that causes the disease and found that cattle are 10 times more likely to catch tuberculosis from badgers than badgers are from cows.

Human and cow tuberculosis is actually not the same. Bovine tuberculosis is caused by a different bacteria, called Mycobacterium bovis. It can affect humans and other mammals as well, but when we are talking about tuberculosis in humans we are typically talking about Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Scientists analysed the entire genetic make-up of the bacteria from 230 badgers and 189 cattle over a 15 year period. Hopefully, this new information will help creating new methods of controlling bovine tuberculosis.

Professor Rowland Kao, one of the authors of the study, said: “This work identifies genetic signatures that could guide the interpretation of similar data if collected in other, less-intensively studied areas. This would allow for a more targeted control of tuberculosis in cattle and badgers, aiding efforts to control the disease and reduce the impact on the badger population”.

Interaction between badgers and cows doesn’t seem immediately obvious. One does not hunt the other and one is domestic, while the other one is wild. However, in some areas cows and badgers are sharing the same habitat. In fact, scientists now think that badgers play an important role in the maintenance of the disease in Gloucestershire and nearby cattle farms. Although these findings might be local, in other areas cows may be getting the disease from other wild sources.

Bovine tuberculosis causes a lot of animal suffering and financial losses for the farms. Understanding its spread and mechanism could lead to prevention techniques. Hopefully, this research will bring the solution closer.

Source: University of Edinburgh