What does a cow say? Cows use rather complex voice cues to communicate different messages

We communicate using our voices. We have a complex system of different words, tones and facial expressions to communicate our message. However, humans are not the only social animals on Earth. For example, cows stay in herds – how do they communicate? It turns out, they also use vocalization almost as words.

Scientists from the University of Sydney studied a herd of 18 Holstein-Friesian heifers over five months. They collected samples of their vocalizations and determined that the cows gave individual voice cues in a variety of positive and negative situations. Scientists recorded 333 samples of cow vocalisations and analysed them using acoustic analyses programs. And it is quite surprising, but not because cows have different voice cues for different situations, but that farmers and scientists didn’t know about them.

Different vocalizations are unbelievably useful in the wild. The entire herd has better chances of survival if someone warns other individuals about spotting a predator. At the same time, voice cuse are generally a good way to invite others to a newly discovered water or food source. Cows are domestic animals and they typically do not have to worry about food and water. However, they did come from the natural setting and retained their instincts. Also, although they are kept in human-managed fields and farms, they are not entirely protected from predators. And now scientists think that farmers should pay more attention to what cows have to say.

Vocalizations can tell a lot about emotional state of the animals. This is very important, because the better the wellbeing of cows, the healthier they are going to be and the better products can be yielded from them. This is why scientists say that it would be great if those vocal cues could be “translated” into a some sort of tool that farmers could use to monitor the wellbeing of their herd. Although older farmers already claim to understand what their cattle are saying.

Alexandra Green, author of the study, said: “Cows are gregarious, social animals. In one sense it isn’t surprising they assert their individual identity throughout their life and not just during mother-calf imprinting. But this is the first time we have been able to analyse voice to have conclusive evidence of this trait”.

Cows are quite complex social animals. They can see almost 360 degrees around them, they move their jaws about 40,000 times a day, and the range of their sense of smell is nearly 10 kilometers. Maybe that’s why the complexity of their vocalizations is not even that surprising.

Source: University of Sydney