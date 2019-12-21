How should businesses convince seasonal workers to come back next year?

Many businesses like coffee shops, restaurants, seaside entertainment areas and such, hire seasonal workers. This is a great opportunity for younger people to earn some money during summer vacation. But what employers should do to ensure that these people return the next season? Scientists from the University of Waterloo determined that they should focus on job enrichment.

We live and rest according to the rhythm of nature. Of course, in summer beach activities are attracting a lot of people. At the same time, farmers need more help to take care of their crop or to collect the harvest. Many people, especially younger ones, use these opportunities to earn some extra cash and that’s great. However, due to the seasonal nature of these jobs, training period is always very short or non-existent at all. It helps if the same workers return every season, because them employers don’t have to waste time on training.

Scientists now surveyed 124 seasonal student workers who had just completed a four-month-long summer job. They asked them whether they are going to return to their job the next season and many said that they intend to do so. Then scientists wondered why. Researchers were able to condense two main reasons why people choose to come back to their seasonal job every year – positive feelings about work and psychological attachment to the organization.

People were more likely to return if they really liked the organization – commitment was particularly important. This means that employers should look into making their organization more attractive, especially in the meaning of the work. People must feel connected to the mission of the organization or at the very least build a great relationship with their leaders. Students wanted to return to their seasonal jobs when they felt that their jobs were enriched.

What does it mean? Well, it is all about the meaning of each person in each organization. David Drewery, one of the authors of the paper, said: “Managers can use job enrichment to make work more engaging and to develop a bond between staff and the organization. Job enrichment aims to design work conditions in ways that maximize meaning, responsibility and knowledge”. Scientists listed other advised to managers as well:

it is important to provide all the tools necessary for people to do their job;

workers have to be reminded of their importance and the positive impact;

managers have to demonstrate trust in their seasonal workers.

Seasonal job will enrich you. It will provide you with experience, grow your work ethic and will even build some skills that may help you down the line. It is important that managers treat seasonal workers with respect and trust – in the long run, it is a good money saving strategy.

Source: University of Waterloo