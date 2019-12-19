Menu
Google Play icon

Researchers support new strategies for HIV control

Share
Posted Today

The search for a cure to AIDS has partly focused on ways to eradicate infected cells. Now, new research from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the University of Pennsylvania in the U.S. shows that this approach may not be necessary for a functional cure.

In a study focusing on a subset of HIV-positive individuals who can live with the virus without needing treatment, the researchers found that these people’s lymphocytes suppress the virus but do not kill off infected cells.

Single pills (brand name Truvada) containing two antiretroviral drugs, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxyl fumarate. Truvada is used for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a strategy in which healthy people routinely take antiretrovirals to reduce the risk of becoming infected with HIV. Image credit: NIAID

AIDS is a persistent global health issue with no existing vaccine or cure. HIV infection typically leads to a loss of CD4+ T cells, a type of white blood cells that together with the CD8+ T cells attack and destroy infections. The less CD4+ T cells a person has, the worse are the symptoms. But fewer than 1 percent of HIV-positive people have stable CD4+ T cell counts and undetectable HIV viremia and are thus able to live with the virus without therapy. This group, known as elite controllers, has more effective CD8+ T cells—the cells that kill off viruses—than most HIV-positive people.

In this study, published in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers wanted to find out exactly how the CD8+ T cells of elite controllers keep the HIV virus from replicating and progressing to AIDS. They collected blood samples and lymph node tissue biopsies of a total of 51 HIV-positive individuals, including 12 elite controllers, from three different sites in the U.S. and Mexico.

Elite controllers had more CD8+ T cells

Using single-cell RNA sequencing analyses, a method used to study individual cells, the researchers found that elite controllers had more HIV-specific CD8+ T cells in their lymphoid tissue than the others but that these were so-called non-cytolytic cells, meaning they didn’t kill off infected cells. Instead these CD8+ T cells of elite controllers had a distinct transcriptional profile and were able to suppress HIV replication through an enhanced ribosomal function, meaning they were better at translating proteins from amino acids. This led to the production of more and a greater variety of cytokines, small protein molecules that are important in cell communication, and boosted the cells’ polyfunctionality.

“These findings go against the paradigm of HIV control that focuses on killing off infected cells to find a cure,” says Marcus Buggert, assistant professor at the Department of Medicine, Huddinge, at Karolinska Institutet. “While these strategies may still work, our research supports a model in which viral suppression rather than viral eradication can in fact serve as a functional cure.”

Source: Karolinska Institutet

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Life sciences & technologies

Developments

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
86,323 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. Scientists Reverse Dementia in Mice with Anti Inflammatory Drugs (December 5, 2019)
  2. How Do We Colonize Ceres? (November 21, 2019)
  3. NASA Scientists Confirm Water Vapor on Europa (November 19, 2019)
  4. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  5. Scientists created a wireless battery free computer input device (December 1, 2019)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email