African swine fever virus (ASFv) is a highly contagious disease for which there are no known cures or vaccines. Extremely virulent strains of ASFv have mortality rates approaching 100% and outbreaks can only be controlled by quarantining and culling swine herds. Research efforts would benefit from the ability to propagate the virus without the use of primary tissue. Thus, the Seeker is interested in methods to grow relevant viral strains in continuous cell culture models.

Overview

SFv is emerging as a serious global disease threat for domestic and wild pigs. In the past decade, the disease has been reported in countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. The virus can be spread via direct contact with infected animals (alive and dead), contaminated feed, and objects that have touched infected animals. Although ASFv is not a risk to human health or food safety, people will be impacted by rising pork prices as a result of the recent outbreak in China that has killed millions of pigs. Vaccine development is hindered by the genetic variation and antigenic diversity exhibited by different strains of ASFv. To investigate viral infectivity, the Seeker desires protocols to identify host factors required for viral growth and permissivity in immortalized cell cultures.

