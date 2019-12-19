How Can Data Help Us Stop Insect Extinction?

It’s hard to go through day-to-day life without hearing something about the loss of our world’s most magnificent species, like the Black Rhino or Sumatran Elephant. The sixth great extinction truly is upon us, but it includes more than large mammals.

Climate change, habitat destruction and large-scale poaching are all affecting major insect species. Since the world’s ecosystems share vital connections, the loss of biodiversity will negatively impact populations around the globe.

Why Do Insects Matter?

According to one recent study, 40% of insect species could cease to exist in the coming years due to global warming. Those in immediate danger include pollinators, such as honey bees and butterflies, and detritus eating bugs like the dung beetle.

A limited amount of experts track the global decline of insect populations. However, small protected zones in Germany studied for 27 years reveal a 76% decline in flying insect biomass. In Puerto Rico, scientists saw a 98% loss in biomass for ground-foraging arthropods and a 78% reduction in canopy-dwelling species.

These studies are troubling because biodiversity forms the basis of our global food chain. Without insects, it will collapse, along with the majority of living species. These invertebrates are vital for the waste disposal and nutrient cycle. Without them, microorganisms, such as bacteria, will thrive, increasing the risk and range of deadly disease.

Luckily, the movement to save our most valuable pollinator, the honey bee, is gaining traction. Consumers and corporations alike understand the potential risk to the food supply. This year, scientists gathered almost 2 million signatures in Germany for a proposed law to save the bees. While experts are unsure of the cause behind the bee population collapse, they believe implementing organic farming methods could pose a solution.

Can Data Stop Further Extinction?

The challenge with saving insect biodiversity is that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t possible. Tactics that work on bee populations won’t necessarily lead to positive effects on butterflies, for example.

The primary issue is that we don’t have reliable data sets and long-term studies on invertebrates like we do for mammals. Plus, you can find much of the world’s insect diversity in the rainforest. In this type of ecosystem, more than 6,000 insect species live within one acre. Unfortunately, the governments that control these areas tend to forgo rigorous studies.

To stem the loss of insect biodiversity and save the food chain, the world’s largest governments must work together and share findings. The ability to analyze big data is a new phenomenon for scientists and decision-makers. With this tool, experts will be able to collect and import ecosystem data on a global scale.

Scientists are already using big data to learn about and eradicate mosquito populations. In the U.S. alone there are more than 200 species that spread diseases like malaria, dengue and West Nile virus. The ability to study habitats year-to-year on a geographical basis allows us to spray insecticides strategically.

A group of engineers at Imperial College London, for example, developed a genetic mutation that spreads through mosquito populations and sterilizes them. Experts believe these efforts are significant in the fight to reduce malaria. For this innovation to gain traction, the team says they’ll need to collect more data on how the gene drive can spread across different species.

Soon, data science may be the solution to eradicating blood-borne pathogens. It can also help us save endangered species and curb the next mass extinction. Experts now have the tools needed to solve significant environmental problems. Humans and government bodies still need to catch up, however. As a society, it’s up to us to prevent the loss of insect biodiversity.

Author’s Bio: Emily covers topics in manufacturing and environmental technology. You can follow her blog, Conservation Folks, or her Twitter to get the latest updates.