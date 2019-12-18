Why Oil and Gas Companies Rely on Cathodic Protection

Corrosion is perhaps the number one hazard associated with oil and gas production and transportation. Nearly every aqueous environment can facilitate corrosion, which is the destructive attack of a material vis-a-vis its environment. To counter this, cathodic protection has proved to be vital for protecting pipelines, and ensuring their physical integrity in the face of corrosion. Given that corrosion is a primary pain point for many oil and gas companies, many are increasingly turning to cathodic protection for a long-term sustainable solution for this pervasive problem.

Here is an overview of some of the most common types of corrosion and how cathodic monitoring can be used to mitigate the detrimental effects.

Sweet Corrosion (CO 2 Corrosion)

CO 2 corrosion has remained a problem within the oil and gas industry for many years and is, in fact, one of the primary corroding agents within the oil and gas production systems. While dry CO 2 gas is not itself corrosive at the temperatures encountered within oil and gas production systems, it becomes corrosive when dissolved within an aqueous environment, promoting an electrochemical reaction between the steel pipe and the aqueous environment. The CO 2 essentially mixes with the water to create carbonic acid, making the fluid acidic, and corroding the pipe.

At higher temperatures, CO 2 can result in iron carbide scale, which is formed on the surface of the pipeline as a protective scale, yet the metal of the pipeline can still corrode under these conditions.

Carbon dioxide corrosion is heavily influenced by: temperature, an increase in pH value, the composition of the aqueous stream, the presence of non-aqueous phases, flow condition and the metal’s characteristics. Additionally, CO 2 corrosion can appear in two principal forms:

Pitting: this is a localized corrosive attack that results in the quick removal of metal within a small area.

Mesa attack: this is another form of a localized attack that occurs under medium-flow conditions.

Of the various types of corrosion, CO 2 corrosion is the most prevalent within the oil and gas industry.

Sour Corrosion (H 2 S Corrosion)

The deterioration of metal due to contact with hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) and moisture is called sour corrosion, which is the most damaging to drill pipe. Similar to carbon dioxide corrosion, as discussed above, H 2 S is not itself corrosive but becomes so when it comes into contact with water, leading to pipeline corrosion and embrittlement. When hydrogen sulfide is dissolved in water, it becomes a weak acid, becoming a source of hydrogen ions that are corrosive. These corrosive byproducts are iron sulfides (FeS x ) and hydrogen.

Iron sulfide forms a scale that, at low temperatures, can act as a barrier to slow corrosion, and similar to CO 2 corrosion, comes in a few different forms:

Uniform

Pitting

Stepwise cracking

Oxygen Corrosion

One of the most pervasive characteristics of oxygen is its ability to react with metal extremely quickly, and oxygen dissolved within drilling fluids is a major cause of drill pipe corrosion. Given the high velocity that drilling fluid travels over a pipeline, the supply of oxygen to the pipe is constant and destructive, even at concentrations as low as 5 parts per billion (ppb). In fact, the presence of oxygen intensifies the corrosive effects of acidic gases, including CO 2 and H 2 S. The main forms of corrosion associated with oxygen include:

Uniform corrosion

Pitting-type corrosion

Microbiologically-Induced Corrosion

As the name would suggest, microbiologically-induced corrosion (MIC) is a type of corrosion resultant of bacterial activities. The bacteria produce waste, which often includes CO 2 , H 2 S, and organic acids that work in tandem to corrode pipes by increasing the toxicity of the fluid flowing within the pipeline. While bacteria themselves are microscopic and not visible to the naked eye, this type of corrosion can be detected by the presence of black, slimy waste material, or nodules, found on the surface of the pipeline. It can also result in the pitting of the pipe wall underneath these waste deposits.

How Cathodic Protection Mitigates the Effects of Corrosion

Cathodic protection is a method to reduce corrosion by minimizing the difference in potential between an anode and a cathode. This is achieved by applying an electrical current to the structure to be protected (in this case, a pipeline) from an outside, corrosive source, which could be any of the aforementioned types of corrosion. There are two primary methods of applying cathodic protection, including:

Sacrificial (or galvanic) anode cathodic protection (SACP): this method uses the naturally occuring electromechanical potentials of different metals to provide protection against corrosive forces.

Impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP): within this method, the electrical current is impressed, or forced, by a power supply.

Myriad of technological advancements, as they pertain to both corrosion mitigation and prevention, as well as pipeline monitoring, have realized immense success when it comes to the safety and protection of pipelines. While cathodic protection provides an excellent solution towards the debilitating effects of corrosion, cathodic systems monitoring is just as important for the long-term health and integrity of these monitoring systems.